Isabelle True has been the ace West Liberty needed her to be so far this season. The senior delivered once again in a battle of ranked teams on Saturday.
True pitched all seven innings and struck out eight as Class 3A No. 4 West Liberty softball topped Class 3A No. 8 Solon 2-1 at the Solon Tournament. West Liberty cruised past Des Moines Lincoln 17-0 in the first game.
True, who topped 500 career strikeouts and tossed a perfect game last week, is 9-0 with a 1.01 earned run average this season. Opposing batters are hitting .143 against the Comets' ace.
Haylee Lehman and Macy Akers had two hits apiece against Solon. Austyn Crees and Brittney Harned each had one RBI to lead West Liberty (17-1). The Comets are on a 13-game winning streak and haven't lost in three weeks.
West Liberty exploded for 15 runs in the second inning against Des Moines Lincoln. Sailor Hall hit a grand slam and had eight RBIs to lead the Comets. Lehman, Finley Hall, Sailor Hall and True all had two hits in the game.
Durant sweeps weekend: Class 2A No. 2 Durant made it four in a row with a pair of wins over Center Point-Urbana and Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.
Durant (19-6) is back in action Monday against Class 3A No. 10 Camanche, which has 43 home runs, 12 more than any other school in the state.
Columbus splits pair: The Columbus softball team beat Iowa Mennonite School 8-2 to snap a five-game skid but lost to Van Buren 7-2 on Saturday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against IMS and never looked back. Columbus (4-16) will be back in action Tuesday against Highland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.