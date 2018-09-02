Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The Durant volleyball team went 4-1 and placed second at the Little Hawk Invitational in Iowa City Saturday. Durant (7-1) defeated Lewis Central and Western Dubuque in three sets, and swept Iowa City High and Davis County.

Durant's lone loss of the day came to eventual champion in Ankeny Centennial, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. The Wildcats fell 21-16, 21-10. Ankeny Centennial is now 13-1 on the season.

Durant will play host to Class 3A No. 2 Tipton in its River Valley Conference opener Thursday.

