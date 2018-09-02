The Durant volleyball team went 4-1 and placed second at the Little Hawk Invitational in Iowa City Saturday. Durant (7-1) defeated Lewis Central and Western Dubuque in three sets, and swept Iowa City High and Davis County.
Durant's lone loss of the day came to eventual champion in Ankeny Centennial, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. The Wildcats fell 21-16, 21-10. Ankeny Centennial is now 13-1 on the season.
Durant will play host to Class 3A No. 2 Tipton in its River Valley Conference opener Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.