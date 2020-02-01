BETTENDORF — The Muscatine wrestling team placed fifth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, just three points behind Pleasant Valley for fourth.
The Muskies totaled 139 points and came in behind North Scott, who won the tournament with 286 points, Davenport Assumption (227 points), Bettendorf (189.5) and PV.
Carson Harder (wrestling at the 138-pound weight class), Cedric Castillo (160), Tim Nimely (170) and Togeh Deseh (285) all made it to the championship match, but all settled for second place.
Castillo lost by 8-5 decision to North Scott's Jake Matthaidess. Likewise, Nimely took defeat via decision, his final being 3-2 in favor of Zach Campbell of North Scott. Both Harder and Deseh were pinned in the title match. Harder by Assumption's Michael Macias, and Deseh by Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle.
Scorpil continues undefeated season for Wildcats: Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil now sports a season record of 29-0 after taking the 106-pound title at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet Saturday at Lone Tree High School.
New London took the team award by scoring 195 points, plenty clear of second-place Burlington-Notre Dame, who scored 154.5. Wapello, with 142 points, finished third and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union (140) fourth.
Noah Freeman scored a 12-2 major decision over New London's Currey Jacobs in the championship match at 170 to give the Wildcats' a second conference champ.
Daniel Meeker of Wapello ended the day as the 145-pound winner with a 7-2 decision over Pekin's C.J. Walrath in the final round.
Louisa-Muscatine heavyweight Gabe Hayes won his division with a 4-0 victory over Seth Schurr of Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union.
