Add another pair of ranked teams to the list of wins for the Louisa-Muscatine softball team this season.
Class 3A No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine (20-1) beat Class 1A No. 1 Collins-Maxwell 3-1 and Class 4A No. 2 Carlisle 19-3 in a five-inning mercy-rule at Oskaloosa on Saturday. The Falcons have seven wins over ranked teams this season and wins over current No. 1 in Class 1A and 2A.
L-M will have a shot at the top team in Class 3A Friday at the Muskie Invite against Davenport Assumption.
The Falcons' offense exploded in game two Saturday to earn a statement win. Louisa-Muscatine pummeled Class 4A No. 2 Carlisle (18-2) for 19 hits on its way the 19-3 victory. The Falcons led just 3-2 after three innings but scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to blow the game open.
Prior to Saturday's game against Louisa-Muscatine, the most runs Carlisle had given up in a game in the last decade was 11. Saturday was just the fourth time in the last 10 years the Wildcats have allowed more than 10 runs.
Six Falcons had a multi-hit game led by three hits from Kylee Sanders, McKenna Hohenadel and Katie Hearn. Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel had three RBIs apiece, while Brynn Jeambey had four RBIs.
Ten different Louisa-Muscatine players had a hit and nine had at least one RBI. Hailey Sanders picked up the win in the circle, as the junior allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out 10.
Hailey Sanders is now 11-0 with a 0.29 earned run average. Her 147 strikeouts rank fourth in Class 3A. She's pitched in 35 fewer innings than any of three girls with more strikeouts.
In game one against Collins-Maxwell, Louisa-Muscatine rode a strong outing from pitcher Kylee Sanders to a 3-1 win. Kylee allowed just two hits and struck out 11 batters in six innings of work. She was also one of three Falcons with one RBI, as Hearn and Jeambey had the other two.
Louisa-Muscatine held a 1-0 lead entering the sixth inning but scored two runs in the game's final inning to hand Collins-Maxwell (9-1) its first loss of the season. Collins-Maxwell had only allowed one run in the nine games prior to Saturday.
Wilton splits a pair: Wilton softball beat Waterloo West 9-7 but lost to Des Moines East 8-0 in Des Moines on Saturday.
Wilton and Waterloo West played to a standstill through three innings with the score tied 4-4. The Beavers scored one run in the fourth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away.
Class 2A No. 7 Wilton (11-11) will be back in action Monday in a doubleheader at Keokuk.
