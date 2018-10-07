The Muscatine volleyball team went 2-4 at the Bettendorf Tournament on Saturday. Muscatine (10-19, 4-4) lost in straight sets to Iowa City High, Clinton and Bettendorf and suffered a three-set loss to Ankeny.
However, Muscatine bounced back against Bettendorf the second time around in a 21-4, 21-17 win before also beating Rock Island in a three-set thriller.
The Muskies, who are currently alone in fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings, have a week off before closing out their regular season with a home game against Davenport Central (6-10, 3-4) Monday, Oct. 15.
Wilton goes 5-0: The Wilton volleyball team continued a stellar season by winning all five matches at the Washington Tournament Saturday. The Beavers won all 10 sets they played in wins over Burlington, Wapello, Thornburg and two wins over Iowa Mennonite School.
"We've been working on some things defensively," coach Brenda Grunder said. "It was nice to see that on the court Saturday."
Grunder was pleased with the play of freshman Peyton Souhrada, who filled in for Ella Caffery while she's out with a concussion. Souhrada finished with 85 assists on the day.
Also, Grunder liked the aggressive serving her team displayed Saturday. Alexa Garvin led the way with 12 aces and Aubrey Putman added 10, with eight of those coming in a match against Iowa Mennonite School.
Putman also added 41 kills and 28 digs.
Wilton (28-3) has won seven matches in a row since its loss to Durant and is six wins away from its school record 34 wins, a mark it set last season. Grunder feels good about the way her team is playing ahead of the River Valley Conference Tournament, which will take place on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.
Comets go 3-2 in Cedar Rapids: The West Liberty volleyball team won three of its five matches at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament Saturday.
Like most of the season, freshman Macy Daufeldt sparked the Comets offensively with a team-high 36 kills on the day. West Liberty (24-8) recorded wins over Cedar Rapids Washington, Tripoli and Cedar Rapids Kennedy and lost to West Delaware and Ankeny.
Morgan Peterson had 86 assists and Macy Akers had 66 digs.
Durant sweeps home tournament: Durant won all three matches at its home tournament Saturday to extend its winning streak to six. The Wildcats (20-7) picked up straight-set wins over Maquoketa and Grinnell as well as a three-set win over Fort Madison.
With three wins Saturday, the Wildcats reached 20 wins for the first time since the 2015 season.
Also, senior setter Ruby Kappeler reached a milestone by passing 2,000 career assists.
