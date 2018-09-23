Scott Schultz knew all along his Muscatine boys golf team had the talent, he just needed his golfers to believe it themselves.
The Muskies have struggled to respond to adversity all season and faced their biggest test to date after a disastrous round on Friday.
The Muscatine golfers not only responded Saturday, but they also put together their best round of the season.
"I've been telling them all year I believe in them," Schultz said. "They all of the sudden believed in themselves. They had to be the ones to believe in themselves and lo and behold they scored seven strokes better than they had all year."
The Muskies powered to a fourth-place finish at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet with by carding a 335 Saturday. Muscatine finished with a two-day total of 702, one stroke better than fifth-place North Scott and three better than sixth-place Davenport Assumption.
Pleasant Valley won the meet with a 630, Bettendorf was second with a 632 and Davenport Central placed third with a 697.
After shooting in the 90's on Friday, James Solt and Brigg Burback led the Muskies by shooting 81, respectively. Burback placed 21st with a two-day score of 174 and Solt placed 26th with a 178. Nate Diercks placed 24th with a two-day score of 177 and Doug Custis 28th with a 180.
"It was my putting," Solt said. "If I could get on the green in regulation I knew I could make a par or better."
Certainly, it also helped Solt and the Muskies were able to minimize mistakes. After a strong start, Solt bogeyed three holes in a row and took a double bogey, but responded with a birdie, which was Schultz's favorite moment of the day.
"He responded with a massive drive on a par five, put it on and two-putted for birdie," Schultz said. "That made my day, the way he responded with a birdie."
After trying to do too much Friday, Burback and the Muskies played a smarter round of golf on day two.
"I was trying to birdie everything (Friday)," Burback said. "We're not birdie golfers, we're par golfers. I had to realize I can't play hero ball, I had to make smart decisions."
Now, with district golf on the horizon, there's no question Saturday's round gave the Muskies confidence moving into the biggest part of their season.
"I think it's a huge confidence booster going into districts," Solt said. "We can get up there with some of those teams if we get a few things to go our way."
Girls swimming
Muskies place second: Despite only taking 11 swimmers to Burlington on Saturday coach Judd Anderson was happy with the result.
The Muskies placed second in the Burlington Invite on Saturday behind only Bettendorf.
"Everybody that went pitched in scored some points and sucked it up for the team on homecoming day when some of their teammates were sitting in the beauty shop," Anderson said. "Everybody did well."
Abby Lear won the 50-meter freestyle in 25.54 and swam on the 400-meter freestyle relay team with Ellie Storm, Sarah Schoer and Genevieve Millage that placed second. The Muskie relay ended up placing first after a disqualification.
Anderson was also pleased with Hannah Pautz and Meagan Gray, who both scored points despite not being varsity regulars.
Volleyball
West Liberty wins tourney: The West Liberty volleyball team didn't drop a set on its way to a first-place finish and 4-0 record at the Mid-Prairie tournament Saturday.
Iowa City Regina was the only opponent to test West Liberty, but the Comets still came out on top, 21-18, 21-15. West Liberty (16-3) easily dispatched Mid-Prairie, Washington and Sigourney.
Freshman Macy Daufeldt led the Comets in kills in each match and finished the day with 31. Morgan Peterson had 67 assists and Macy Akers had 41 digs.
