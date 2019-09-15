The Muscatine girls swimming team continued its solid start to the season with a third-place finish at Saturday's Clinton Invitational. Morrison claimed first place.
The Muskies were led by sophomore Abby Lear, who won the 50 freestyle in 25.60. Lear has won at least one event in every dual or invitational this season.
"She's done quite well," Anderson said of Lear. "She's one of the few kids in our group that hasn't missed a practice. She's having a great season."
The Muskies also got a first-place finish out of Eve Millage, who the 500 freestyle in 5:46.
"It took her awhile to get going," Anderson said of Millage. "The first event wasn't so hot, but by the time she got to the 500 and had a chance to get in the rhythm of the event she did very well."
Anderson also lauded the performance of Sarah Schoer, who had season-best times in the backstroke and 200 individual medley.
Volleyball
Wilton sweeps home invite: The Beavers won all eight sets they played at Saturday's home invite to roll to four wins against Midland, Mount Pleasant and Winfield-Mount Union. Class 2A No. 6 Wilton (14-0) will play host to Class 3A No. 3 West Liberty (7-1) Tuesday night.
On Saturday, Wilton blitzed Midland (25-8, 25-11) and Hillcrest Academy (25-6, 25-10). Wilton played closer matches with both Winfield-Mount Union and Mount Pleasant, but dispatched both opponents by scores of 25-17, 25-12.
Against Mount Pleasant, Ella Caffery led the way with nine kills and 13 assists. Kelsey Drake stuffed the stat sheet, as the sophomore had seven kills, 11 assists, six digs and two aces. Mallory Lange anchored the defense with 12 digs.
Caffery led the offense against against Winfield-Mount Union. The sophomore totaled seven kills and three aces in the match, while Lange added 13 digs on defense.
West Liberty drops first match: The Comet volleyball team is no longer unscathed.
West Liberty split two matches over the weekend, and it suffered its first loss in a 25-11, 22-25, 15-12 setback to Nevada. Class 3A No. 2 West Liberty easily dispatched Marquette Catholic, 25-11, 25-5, in its other match.
Cross Country
Wilton places 12th: Zach Hein placed 25th to lead the Wilton boys cross country team to a 12th-place finish at the Monticello Invitational on Saturday.
Hein finished the race in 17:37, and he was the only Wilton runner to break the top 30. Ethan Bailey placed 58th in 19:06 and Jake Walton 59th in 19:08.
Tipton topped the 15-team field to win the team title with 47 points. Camanche's Dylan Daisdan won the invitational in 16:10, nine seconds ahead of Tipton's Caleb Shumaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.