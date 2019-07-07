Softball
Sanders mows down Waterloo East: With 19 strikeouts against Waterloo East, Hailey Sanders tied an Iowa state record for this season. The Falcons went on to win by a 3-1 score as Waterloo East only managed two hits and a walk - but scored a run - against the L-M ace. Louisa-Muscatine also played Bettendorf at the Iowa City Varsity Classic. The Bulldogs defeated L-M in that contest 2-0.
In the latter game, it was the Falcons who struggled at the plate, only getting two hits (one from Sanders and another off the bat of Katie Koppe).
The Falcons did plenty of offensive damage in the first game though. They recorded nine hits and also saw the Trojans commit three errors.
Louisa-Muscatine's overall record sits at 30-4 on the season as they enter tournament play with a home game against Central Lee on Wednesday.
Muscatine goes 4-0 in Iowa City: Friday the Muskies earned victories over Newton and West Des Moines Valley in Iowa City. On Saturday the winning kept going as Muscatine beat up on Mount Pleasant to the tune of 13-0, then the Muskies bested Independence by a 3-1 margin.
In the opener, the Muskies put up two runs in each of the first four innings, with the exception of their seven-run third. Emily Nietzel hit a home run in the game and drove in two Muscatine runs. Haley Jarrett and and Kaylynn Salyars each added three hits and scored three times as well.
Against Independence, the Muskies were down a run all the way through until they produced a three-run seventh and secured the victory. Independence scored their run in the first inning, but Carrie Nelson pitched a gem, striking out nine, allowing no walks and seven hits, holding the Mustangs scoreless after the first.
Muscatine will cap off the regular season with a doubleheader Monday evening at North Scott.
Comets lose one, win one: West Liberty was also in Iowa City for the Iowa City Varsity Classic over the weekend. Friday saw the Comets defeat Davenport West but fall to Pleasant Valley. West Liberty had a similar outcome on Saturday, losing 6-2 to Waukee before bouncing back and earning victory over North Scott 3-2.
West Liberty tried to mount a comeback against the Warriors by scoring runs in the fourth and fifth, which put the score at 3-2. But the scoring stopped at that point for the Comets while Waukee went on to score three more in the sixth.
Against North Scott, the Comets scored first, putting up two in the third, but the Lancers tied it back up with two scores of their own in the top of the fourth. The game remained that way through the seven innings of regulation, but the Comets got a run - and the win - in the bottom of the eighth.
The Comets (25-5 overall) will begin tournament play with a Wednesday home game against Vinton-Shellsburg.
