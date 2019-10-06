Volleyball
West Liberty splits four at Western Dubuque: The Comets have only lost four matches all season, but coincidentally, those four have come in two two-game streaks. Earlier this season, West Liberty lost consecutive matches to Nevada and Wilton. They began the Western Dubuque tournament with losses to Pleasant Valley and the host school.
But just as they did the first time they experienced a losing streak, however, they bounced back with wins. This time around, that meant victories over Cascade and Dubuque Senior.
West Liberty will take on North Cedar Thursday for their next game action.
Muscatine runs into stiff competition at Prairie: The Muskies went 1-3 on Saturday with a win over Cedar Rapids Washington and losses to host Cedar Rapids Prairie, Benton Community and Mediapolis.
The match against Mediapolis took a third set - which the Bulldogs pulled out by a 15-9 score - after the two sides split 21-19 scores in each of the first two sets.
It took Muscatine a third set to get their win against Washington as well. The Muskies took the first in that one 21-11 before ceding the second 21-19 before finishing off the contest with a 15-10 victory in the finale.
Muscatine hosts North Scott on Tuesday in their next match.
Rough day for Durant at Northeast tournament: Though the Wildcats went 1-4 on the day, they saw a lot of action against quality competition on Saturday.
Durant took on Class 3A's top-ranked team twice in Davenport Assumption to begin the tournament. Assumption combined to completed the sweep four games to zero. Following a defeat at the hands of Camanche, the Wildcats got their win in a two-game sweep of Prince of Peace. Durant won those two games by scores of 24-22 and 21-17.
The Wildcats will see their next action at home against Anamosa on Thursday night.
Louisa-Muscatine goes 1-2 at New London tournament: The Falcons started the day off with a 2-0 sweep of English Valleys, but their luck ran out against host New London and Winfield-Mount Union.
L-M sailed through the opener, giving up just 13 combined points over the two sets in the win. The Falcons lost their last two matches by a combined margin of four sets to none.
After a game at Wapello on Tuesday, Louisa-Muscatine will have a rematch against Winfield-Mount Union at home on Thursday.
