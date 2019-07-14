L-M logo

Louisa-Muscatine 8, West Burlington 0: Keatyn Velez struck out nine and allowed just one hit to lead the Falcons to a convincing win in the Class 2A District 7 quarterfinals.

Louisa-Muscatine (5-16) will travel to No. 1 Wilton for a district semifinal matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine jumped out on West Burlington (8-16) early, as the Falcons scored three runs in the first and five more in the second inning to take command of the game.

Chase Kruse had a hit in three of his four plate appearances in addition to two RBIs. Kaiden Schneider and Michael Danz also had two RBIs apiece.

Wapello 6, Danville 5: Wapello held off a Danville rally in order to advance past the Class 2A District 7 quarterfinals. Wapello (9-17) plays Mediapolis in Wilton Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals. 

Aiden Housman, Daniel Meeker, Tate Kronfeldt and Joseph Stewart all had one RBI apiece for the Indians. Keaton Mitchell added a pair of RBIs despite going hitless in the game.

Danville (2-16) scored two runs in the sixth inning but Wapello was able to hang on for the win.

