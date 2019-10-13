Wilton logo

Wilton sweeps tournament: The Wilton volleyball continued its winning ways Saturday with three routine victories to win the Washington tournament.

The Class 2A No. 4 Beavers (28-2) have won seven matches in a row and haven't dropped a set during that stretch.

Wilton's day started with a 21-11, 21-11 win over Sigourney-Keota. Big serving carried the Beavers throughout the day, but especially in this match, where Wilton totaled 11 aces. Seven of those were by sophomore Alexa Garvin.

Wilton had a serve efficiency above .970 in all three matches, as it rolled Tri-County (21-3, 21-5) and Washington (25-6, 25-10) to close out the tournament. The Beavers had 26 aces on the day.

Durant struggles at home: The Durant volleyball team managed a 1-3 record at its home volleyball tournament Saturday. Durant fell in straight sets to Maquoketa (21-18, 21-18), Grinnell (21-15, 21-15) and Fort Madison (21-8, 21-12), but rebounded to beat Davenport West 21-16, 21-17.

In the win, Kira Schult led the Wildcats (9-18) with five kills, and Meg Koenig facilitated the offense with 13 assists.

West Liberty drops two: The Class 3A No. 2 Comets dropped a pair of matches to ranked schools at Saturday's Jefferson tournament.

First, West Liberty fell to Class 3A No. 5 Dike-New Hartford, 21-19, 21-11. The second match of the day ended in a 25-22, 25-22 loss to Class 5A No. 13 Dubuque Hempstead.

Girls swimming

Hirt claims third: Muscatine diver Lexi Hirt claimed a third-place finish at Saturday's home meet that featured just two diving events.

Diving in the 11-dive, which coach Judd Anderson called "the more advanced division," Hirt placed third. Senior Hope Reichert placed third and Emily Payne sixth in the six-dive.

Muscatine is back in action today with a dual at Davenport West.

