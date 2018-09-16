A week ago at this time, the Wilton volleyball team boasted just one win over a ranked opponent.
Now, in the aftermath of a win over West Liberty during the week followed up by a 4-1 record and second place finish at Saturday's Clinton Invitational, the Beavers now have an impressive five wins over ranked teams.
"The tournament was a success," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "We faced strong teams, and broke the school record for consecutive wins when we started 19-0."
Wilton beat Class 3A, No. 4 Davenport Assumption in three sets, Class 4A No. 11 Clinton in straight sets and also beat Davenport North and Central DeWitt before falling in the championship to Class 4A, No. 4 Dubuque Wahlert, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13.
Sure, Grunder was thrilled with the way Wilton (20-1) played over the weekend, but she was also happy it got to face great competition that included a tall Clinton team, a Davenport North team with a big hitter and a top-five team in Class 4A in Wahlert.
The Beavers, the No. 14 team in Class 2A, nearly pulled off the upset in the championship, too, but with the score tied at 13 dropped the final two points of the match.
"We really dug in well on defense," Grunder said. "Eleney Owens played great defense."
Offensively, it was the usual suspects for Wilton, as Aubrey Putman led the way with 59 kills. Emily Lange had 23, while Kelsey Drake had 20 and Kortney Drake added 16. Ella Caffery had 103 assists, and Putman led the Beavers with 42 digs.
Wilton will play another ranked foe Tuesday when it travels to Class 3A, No. 2 Tipton.
Muscatine goes 1-4: The Muscatine volleyball team also traveled to the Clinton Invitational Saturday and left town with a 1-4 record.
Muscatine lost to Davenport Central, Dubuque Wahlert and Geneseo in pool play. The Muskies then went on to beat Dubuque Senior and lose to Central DeWitt in the consolation bracket.
Muscatine (6-8) will travel to Davenport North on Tuesday.
Columbus, L-M struggle in Keokuk: The two area teams struggled at the Keokuk Invitational over the weekend. Columbus beat Burlington Notre Dame in straight sets but fell to Central Lee, Keokuk and Holy Trinity Catholic. Louisa-Muscatine, meanwhile, lost to Knoxville and New London in straight sets.
Girls Swimming
Muskies take 8th in Iowa City: The Muscatine girls swimming team placed eighth out of eight teams at a loaded swim meet in Iowa City over the weekend.
Bettendorf won the Little Hawk Invite, Ankeny came in second and Iowa City West placed third.
Abby Lear was a bright spot for the Muskies, as she placed fourth in the 50-meter freestyle in 25.50 and fifth in the 100-meter freestyle in 56.54.
