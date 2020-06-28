Saturday's prep report: Dengler, Wulf big in Comet win

Baseball

Dengler leads West Liberty to win over L-M: Talen Dengler came up big in West Liberty's 7-1 home win over Louisa-Muscatine on Saturday.

The senior went 2-for-4 with four runs driven in for the Comets. Both of Dengler's hits went for singles.

West Liberty had nine hits total, but put continuous pressure on the Falcon defense. The Comets recorded six stolen bases on eight attempts as a team.

Lake Newton and Caleb Wulf each had multiple base hits as well for West Liberty.

On the pitching side, the tandem of Wulf and Tyler Jones held L-M to just two hits.

The result improved the Comets to 4-3 and dropped the Falcons to 4-4.

Softball

Wapello goes 2-1 at North Linn tournament: After losing the opening game to the host, North Linn, the Wapello Arrows recovered to win their final two contests during the weekend tournament. The Arrows beat Clayton Ridge 12-0 and Janesville 14-8 in their finale.