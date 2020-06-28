Saturday's prep report: Dengler, Wulf big in Comet win

Baseball
Dengler leads West Liberty to win over L-M: Talen Dengler came up big in West Liberty's 7-1 home win over Louisa-Muscatine on Saturday.
The senior went 2-for-4 with four runs driven in for the Comets. Both of Dengler's hits went for singles.
West Liberty had nine hits total, but put continuous pressure on the Falcon defense. The Comets recorded six stolen bases on eight attempts as a team.
Lake Newton and Caleb Wulf each had multiple base hits as well for West Liberty.
On the pitching side, the tandem of Wulf and Tyler Jones held L-M to just two hits.
The result improved the Comets to 4-3 and dropped the Falcons to 4-4.
Softball
Wapello goes 2-1 at North Linn tournament: After losing the opening game to the host, North Linn, the Wapello Arrows recovered to win their final two contests during the weekend tournament. The Arrows beat Clayton Ridge 12-0 and Janesville 14-8 in their finale.
North Linn, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, jumped out front early, scoring four in the opening inning. The Lynx got three more in the fourth and tacked on a few more in the fifth and sixth while shutting out the Arrows' offense.
Against Clayton Ridge, played discipline was key as the Arrows drew a combined 12 walks while pitcher Aliyah Lolling controlled the Eagles' bats, allowing nine hits and two earned runs while getting the win.
In their game against Janesville, Wapello racked up 11 hits and five walks to score their 14 runs. Janesville led 5-4 after the first inning, but the Arrows would tie it at two in the second, then go on to score four in the third and five in the fifth.
By going 2-1 on Saturday, Wapello's overall season record sits at 7-4.
