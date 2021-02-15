Sawvell 3s end Durant's season as Wilton plays on

“We did not shoot well, we struggled to find the basket and get baskets,” Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. “But part of that was because Durant did a nice job on defense … (their) defense didn’t create a lot of turnovers, but it sped us up enough that it forced a bunch of quick shots that we missed.

“It took us out of our offense.”

Nolan DeLong ended with 15 for the Wildcat high mark. DeLong was instrumental early on. Though most of damage, however, was done from the free throw line, as he went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the first half and 8-of-9 overall.

Garrett Hollenback had nine for the Wildcats. Koby Paulsen also added eight for Durant.

Durant took a 21-19 lead into the halftime locker room after DeLong fed Koby Paulsen for a 3 right before the buzzer.

In the second, DeLong made a spectacular, acrobatic reverse layup to give the Wildcats a 33-29 lead in the third.

“We weren’t running very good sets (in the first half),” Grunder said. “Durant was getting (Kirkman)) out of the paint … in the third quarter, I said ‘It’s time to go, guys, get a stop and a bucket’ … I’m happy we stuck around and just kept playing. But hats off to Durant, every time we’d get some momentum, they would hit a shot.”

