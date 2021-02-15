Sawvell 3s end Durant's season as Wilton plays on

DURANT — Neither Colby nor Caleb Sawvell started for the Wilton Beavers Monday night in the Class 2A Substate 5 first-round game against the Durant Wildcats.
But the Sawvells, both seniors, made sure to end it so that they may prolong their high school careers.
Caleb Sawvell had the only two points the duo produced through the first three quarters of play, but scored nine points in the fourth, including what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining, as the Beavers escaped the Wildcats by a 45-44 final at Durant High School.
“I just stepped up and hit it,” Caleb Sawvell said. “It was crazy.
“Watching the others play to start, when you come off the bench, it’s like you’re already in it. You're already there.”
Caleb Sawvell ended the night with 11, which was second-most on Wilton next to Caden Kirkman’s 20 on 8-of-14 shooting from the field.
While the Sawvell 3s proved the difference, Kirkman threw done a ferocious dunk when Caleb Sawvell dropped it off to the Wilton sophomore big man with a clear path for a drop-step.
That came midway through the fourth, and really gave the Beavers (11-11) a boost of momentum.
Just prior to Caleb’s three that gave Wilton the late lead, Colby made his only shot of the game -- a corner 3 -- with just over a minute left to pull Durant to within one at 43-42.
“I did what I could and got the job done,” Colby Sawvell said. “We didn’t make a lot of adjustments (through the game), we just knew there were a lot of missed shots.”
This was the third meeting between the rival schools.
The two sides split the two regular season matchups.
In the first meeting on Dec. 8, the Beavers were a double-digit winner 69-59, but required overtime to do so.
The second meeting, Durant denied the Beavers a chance at a potential game-winner and escaped with a 69-66 win.
“After we lost (to Durant), I was glad we got to play them (again tonight)” Kirkman said. “Coming into the game, I wanted to be prepared and be strong.”
Things got a bit chaotic in the first, with loose balls and bodies flying all over as both teams implemented a high-pressure defense.
“Wilton and Durant go back and forth,” Caleb Sawvell said. “We kind of lost our focus a little bit, but we decided to step it up and finished the game how we did.”
Though neither side shot all that well in the first half (the sides shot a combined 12-of-37 in the first two quarters), Durant (3-18) stayed close by staying aggressive on offense and getting to the free throw line.
“We did not shoot well, we struggled to find the basket and get baskets,” Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. “But part of that was because Durant did a nice job on defense … (their) defense didn’t create a lot of turnovers, but it sped us up enough that it forced a bunch of quick shots that we missed.
“It took us out of our offense.”
Nolan DeLong ended with 15 for the Wildcat high mark. DeLong was instrumental early on. Though most of damage, however, was done from the free throw line, as he went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the first half and 8-of-9 overall.
Garrett Hollenback had nine for the Wildcats. Koby Paulsen also added eight for Durant.
Durant took a 21-19 lead into the halftime locker room after DeLong fed Koby Paulsen for a 3 right before the buzzer.
In the second, DeLong made a spectacular, acrobatic reverse layup to give the Wildcats a 33-29 lead in the third.
“We weren’t running very good sets (in the first half),” Grunder said. “Durant was getting (Kirkman)) out of the paint … in the third quarter, I said ‘It’s time to go, guys, get a stop and a bucket’ … I’m happy we stuck around and just kept playing. But hats off to Durant, every time we’d get some momentum, they would hit a shot.”