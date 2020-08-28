Schwab carries Columbus to win over L-M

Calvelage ended the night as the Falcons’ top offensive weapon. He went for 112 yards on 14 carries. He also had two scores on the ground.

Both teams opted to keep it on the ground throughout most of the game. There were 21 combined pass attempts, and several came late as L-M tried to mount a comeback after Columbus senior running back Tucker Bright went 36 yards for a score with 4:16 left to make it 34-22.

“It was a tough game,” Lekwa said. “We were just able to sustain a few more drives there. We were dealing with a lot of cramping on our sideline in the second half. It was frantic subbing guys in and out. We had to put some guys in some uncomfortable spots, but they stepped up.”

During all the cramping, at one point, the Wildcats were forced to go with their third-string punter near their own goal line as the two on top of the depth chart were cramping. The snap sailed over the punter’s head and ended with a Louisa-Muscatine score on a safety to make it 21-16 about midway through the third.

Louisa-Muscatine frantically marched down the field and did manage one more score, that came on a 10-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Bryar Runnells to Kendall Pugh with 2:22 left.