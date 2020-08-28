Schwab carries Columbus to win over L-M

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Through 10 games last season, Columbus scored 66 points. Through two games this season, it has scored 60.
Wildcat senior running back Will Schwab overcame a slow start and wore down the Louisa-Muscatine defense on Friday night in Columbus Junction.
Schwab ran for 168 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns as the Wildcats wore down a young Falcon team to earn a 34-28 victory.
“Will had a great performance,” Columbus coach Dave Lekwa said. “He runs hard … We identified a few plays and some guys blocking well up front, so we kept calling his number and he answered the call. That’s what got us where we were.”
It’s Columbus’ first win on its home field since Oct. 6, 2017.
“It’s been a while,” Schwab said. “It feels amazing to feel the support of the fans … We had a couple mistakes, those happen, but we came out and performed. I think we were really mentally prepared for this game.”
In the beginning, it looked like it might end up being a long game for the Wildcats, as they managed to pick up one first down on the opening drive of the game but were forced to punt.
Louisa-Muscatine senior running back Hayden Calvelage crossed the goal line on a 15-yard run. The two-point conversion gave L-M an early 8-0 lead.
Calvelage ended the night as the Falcons’ top offensive weapon. He went for 112 yards on 14 carries. He also had two scores on the ground.
Both teams opted to keep it on the ground throughout most of the game. There were 21 combined pass attempts, and several came late as L-M tried to mount a comeback after Columbus senior running back Tucker Bright went 36 yards for a score with 4:16 left to make it 34-22.
“It was a tough game,” Lekwa said. “We were just able to sustain a few more drives there. We were dealing with a lot of cramping on our sideline in the second half. It was frantic subbing guys in and out. We had to put some guys in some uncomfortable spots, but they stepped up.”
During all the cramping, at one point, the Wildcats were forced to go with their third-string punter near their own goal line as the two on top of the depth chart were cramping. The snap sailed over the punter’s head and ended with a Louisa-Muscatine score on a safety to make it 21-16 about midway through the third.
Louisa-Muscatine frantically marched down the field and did manage one more score, that came on a 10-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Bryar Runnells to Kendall Pugh with 2:22 left.
The ensuing onside kick attempt failed to go 10 yards, and Columbus took over and was able to ride the run game for the first down to seal it as L-M was left unable to stop the clock.
Columbus sophomore quarterback Jeff Hoback ended with a throwing and passing touchdown. He connected with Bright for a 20-yard pass along the sideline as Bright kept both feet in bounds and haul it in. That score broke a tie at 14 and gave the Wildcats a seven-point advantage heading into the halftime break.
The sequence of events right before the intermission proved to really swing things. The play before the Columbus touchdown pass, junior Bryan Miranda shot through the L-M line and strip-sacked Runnells and the Wildcats recovered in the Falcon red zone.
“This is a rival team,” said Schwab. “Midway through the game, we had guys cramp up, my ankle started to hurt, but I said ‘we have to tape it up, drink some pickle juice, and I need to step up and be a leader.
“This was the best performance we’ve had in a while.”
