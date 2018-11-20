Despite a frustrating first half filled with second and third opportunities for Class 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie, Muscatine found itself within striking distance and down just 11 at halftime.
However, the Hawks opened the third quarter by drilling a wide open three and converting a layup to extend that lead to 16 to force a timeout by Muskie coach Susan Orvis. Muscatine never got closer than 15 for the rest of the game on its way to suffering a setback at home in its season opener to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 48-22, Tuesday night.
“To give up the board, because that was an emphasis at halftime, that was a good time to stop and teach,” Orvis said of the timeout. “I can’t fault their effort and fight. We have to continue to get better and learn from this.”
The first quarter featured little scoring from either team, as the Hawks (1-0) led 9-5. A Zoey Long 3-pointer for three of her team-high nine points and an Alicia Garcia layup were the only buckets in the quarter for Muscatine. Although Muscatine only had nine turnovers, something Orvis listed as a major positive, it struggled to run any sort of set offense against the aggressive half-court defense of Prairie.
“The spacing is a bit off,” Orvis said of the team’s offense. “We were trying to force it a little too much. We were trying to force it a little too much. We tried hard to do the things we wanted to do but we just pressed a little bit tonight and it showed.”
The Muskies were held to four points in the second quarter while the Hawks dominated the offensive glass on their way to 11 points in the quarter to take a 20-9 halftime lead.
“I feel like we can guard teams well,” Orvis said. “A lot of teams’ best shot against us is going to be their second and third opportunity. I think we have to have more of a sense of urgency and get more physical on the boards.
“That’s going to be the lesson. They burned us tonight and we have to learn from that.”
The Muskies opened the third quarter with a half-court trapping defense that worked late in the first half. This time, however, they left Prairie senior Sidney McCrea on the wing as she drained a three for three of her game-high 19 points.
“She’s real smooth and she’s got good size,” Orvis said of McCrea. “She’s a nice player for them and a (Division I) kid. It was a good challenge for us. They have a pretty strong backcourt.”
Senior Macey Rogers found her rhythm in the quarter for the Muskies in her first game back from a torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in February. Though she played her minutes in short bursts and didn’t start the game, she found a rhythm in the third period where she scored five of her seven points.
But the Muskies never found a way to get back within striking distance.
“We’re excited she felt good tonight and looked pretty good,” Orvis said of Rogers. “We have to get her conditioning back up in the games. Hopefully, we can continue to stretch those minutes out and get a little more of a rhythm.”
Garcia, a sophomore, struggled in a four-point outing for the Muskies. When Muscatine (0-1) struggled to crack the Prairie defense, possessions often devolved into Garcia or Rogers being forced to drive against multiple defenders.
“One thing we tell them all is we have a team offense,” Orvis said. “Let’s move the ball. Let’s reverse the ball. We’re not looking to put it all on their shoulders.”
Prairie stretched its lead to 17 to end the third quarter and then outscored Muscatine 14-5 in the final frame.
“The biggest thing for us is taking a game like this and learn from it,” Orvis said. “We’re close on a lot of things but there are some timing issues. … We can’t feel bad about it. We have to take our lesson and learn from it.”
