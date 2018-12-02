MUSCATINE, Iowa — There were positive signs for the Muscatine girls basketball team Saturday afternoon.
The Muskies showed flashes of what they’re capable of offensively and played to the scouting report on defense. Still, the result was the same as the previous three games with a 48-35 setback to Linn-Mar.
“I was really pleased with how we came out after a tough one (Friday) night,” coach Susan Orvis said. “I started to see us identifying some things from our scouting report defensively. To go in with a (halftime) lead was right where we wanted to be.”
The Muskies (0-4) led 25-22 after a crisp first half. But the Lions opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run on their way to outscoring the Muskies 12-5 in the period. Muscatine was outscored 26-10 in the second half on its way to a fourth consecutive loss to start the season.
“I thought we had a couple of stops, but they had a couple of second opportunities that were unfortunate,” Orvis said. “We just didn’t execute on the first handful of possessions. Right now that seems to be our Achilles heel.”
Still, Orvis liked the way her team played, especially in the first half. Muscatine opened the game with back-to-back post-up buckets by senior Kayla Scholz. Moments later, sophomore Alicia Garcia drilled a shot beyond the arc for three of her seven points.
Meanwhile, sophomore Zoey Long, who led the Muskies with 11 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers off good ball movement in the opening half. Her second gave Muscatine a 17-15 lead late in the first half.
The Muskies continued their strong play on their way to a three-point halftime lead.
When asked if the first half was how she envisions the offense looking, Orvis said “yes, very much so.”
“Our timing is still coming, but that’s going to be the premise of this offense,” she said. “We have the pieces to draw attention inside, and we have some pieces to stretch the floor outside. Once we get those two things in concert, that’s when you can see the potential of what we can do offensively.”
Orvis said there are still glimpses of stuff the Muskies need to clean up, and that was evident in the second half. Muscatine didn’t score for the first five five minutes and during that time Linn-Mar (2-2) turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 31-25 lead.
“We need those stops,” Orvis said. “I think those will help us get some transition opportunities and some confidence. Once they scored those first two or three possessions, all of the sudden the run is on the way and we’re dealing with the momentum of the run. That’s just something where we have to be mentally tougher.”
Still, after baskets from Long and Garcia, the Muskies trailed by just four, 34-30, entering the fourth quarter. But Linn-Mar’s Emma Casebolt drilled a 3-pointer and Macey Miller made two of her own to extend the lead to 43-32.
Muscatine senior Kendra Eller hit a shot beyond the arc to bring it within eight, but that was the closest the Muskies would get the rest of the way.
“I know sometimes in our press we had to gamble a little bit and they sprung free in that situation,” Orvis said. “We did get some good things out of our press, so that was a chance we were willing to take and they made some shots.”
The plan, Orvis said, was to take away Carly Printy, who entered averaging 10 points per game. But Miller and freshman Alexis Beier took advantage with 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Muscatine is faced with a road game at Class 4A second-ranked North Scott on Tuesday. Still, Orvis and the Muskies are confident they can get things going in the right direction.
“We’re confident our best days are ahead if we work right,” Orvis said, “and these kids work right.”
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Muscatine until water was discovered beneath the playing surface near midcourt at the high school. It’s believed to be a result of the winter storm over Thanksgiving break.
Muscatine activities director Mike Morgan said the high school is bringing in an outside company to lay down a mat to suck up the moisture. The gym will be closed for the eight days it takes to get rid of the moisture.
