Second-half struggles upend West Liberty's season

WAPELLO — The West Liberty girls basketball team had to go the length of the court in under five seconds for a chance to force overtime or win Saturday night.

It came up short.

West Liberty found sophomore Finley Hall for a deep 3-point attempt, but a West Burlington defender got a hand on the attempt and the Falcons advanced to the Class 3A state tournament with a thrilling 47-45 win at Wapello High School.

“(We wanted) to get it to Finley for a three,” West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. “I think the (inbound) pass just took her a little deep. We knew (West Burlington) was going to be guarding the 3-point line … everything else tonight was executed to perfection.

“Other than some things tonight, leading up to this, that’s what got us here. We executed very well throughout the last part of the season. It was there again … (Finley) was just led a little bit too far into the defense.”

With the score tied at 45 and under 30 seconds remaining, West Burlington's Sydney Marlow drove left and put a perfectly placed bounce pass to Abbey Bence on the left block for the go-ahead score.

For the second straight season, West Liberty’s campaign ends with a defeat in the regional final.