WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The success of the West Liberty soccer team lies heavily in the production of the midfield in Walton Ponce's first year as head coach.
Ponce’s midfield is the bridge between the offense and defense. It’s the group responsible for generating goal-scoring opportunities on offense and snuffing them out on defense.
Given Ponce’s expectations, junior Gabe Seele offers a perfect match. On and off the field, Seele practically personifies the midfielder position. Which is to say: someone self-assured enough to know when to take the shot but selfless enough to know that oftentimes, the best shot is the one you get for your teammate.
"(Gabe) is definitely a leader on and off the field," Ponce said. "I would consider him one of the top players on the field at all times.
“We train not only around him but around the rest of the midfield to understand how we are going to attack and get our shape defensively."
And the new head coach's methods haven't gone unnoticed.
"It’s a new training style," Seele said. "That’s what I’ve noticed the most this year, adjusting to the new training style and the new way of coaching."
Apparently, whatever the Comets are doing is working.
West Liberty's junior midfielder is the leading scorer for the Class 1A No. 13 Comets. But his goal count isn’t exactly the most prominent thing on his mind.
“I love being midfield," Seele said. "I enjoy getting goals, but for me it’s about getting the ball, moving it forward and — if I could have 20 goals this season that’d be great — but I’d prefer to have 40 assists."
"(In Gabe's) role in our attack, he’s got to be the playmaker," Ponce said. "He's got to be the one that creates and defensively he’s got to set the tone."
That might seem like a lot to put on a high school player's plate. Seele doesn't see it that way.
"I love playing midfield, I wouldn't want to change it ever," Seele said. "(Scoring) goals for me is just helping my team. My individual goal is to just be a playmaker, I’m not looking to score goals, I’m looking to make the plays that score goals.”
The Comets sit at 5-5 overall. But Seele will tell you that's deceiving. And others seem to agree. Even at .500, West Liberty is ranked 13th despite having fewer wins than some of the teams ranked below them.
"Looking forward, we’re trying not to think about our record too much," Seele said. "We’re trying to get it better, but we know once we get to sub-state we’re going to be ready and super confident that we can make it to state. We know we’re capable of doing it."
Coach Ponce's team is also coming off a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked Iowa Mennonite, a game in which Seele had a goal. Earlier this season, West Liberty gave Iowa City Regina -- currently ranked second in Class 1A-- all it could handle before Regina eventually won on penalty kicks.
And it's players like Seele that make it possible for a first-year head coach to talk seriously about an appearance at state.
"We don’t depend only on Gabe," said Ponce, "but he’s a great component of our group.
“Our goal from the very beginning was to get to the state tournament. That’s something that every time we talk, every time we train, every time we play, that’s one of the main goals we’ve had.”
