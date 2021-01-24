Senior duo comes up clutch in Muskie win over North

“Sitting on the deck for most of April, May and June, it gives you a little bit of time to think about how to fit the pieces together.”

Junior Mike Lowery led North with 14 points. Ulses was the only other player on either side in double figures with 13.

For the Muskies (6-6, 5-4 MAC), Yahn and Ulses were the only Muskie players to step to the free throw line. The duo combined to go 11-of-15 in total and 8-of-12 in the final period as the Wildcats failed to gain any ground by putting Muscatine at the line late.

All three Muskie third-quarter free throws came on the back end of North fouls that ended with Muscatine three-point plays. Yahn accounted for two of those on consecutive Muskie possessions, which extended the lead from five to 11 at 33-22 halfway through the third.

Muscatine will be at home again on Tuesday night to take on Davenport West, the second game of a three-game homestand. That stretch concludes Friday night with a girls and boys doubleheader against Davenport Assumption for Cake Auction Night.

“We’re meshing really well right now,” Yahn said. “Our main focus since the (holiday) break has been on defense and getting everyone involved. And it’s translating onto the floor for sure. Now we just want to continue what we’re doing and continue working hard.”

