Senior duo comes up clutch in Muskie win over North

Clinging to a one-point lead with just over four minutes left, Noah Yahn and Reed Ulses combined to score 10 of the Muscatine boys basketball team’s final 12 points to close out a 54-45 victory over Davenport North on Saturday.
Yahn and Ulses, both seniors, made plays on both ends of the court throughout the game. They were especially clutch in the closing minutes.
Muscatine doubled-up North 16-8 in the final minutes at Muscatine High School to move above .500 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
“I thought in the first half, we didn’t execute offensively as well as we should have,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “But, right now, what’s been carrying us has been our defense.
"North has some exceptional players … But we battled through some adversity with foul trouble, we weathered the storm, that’s something we have not done in past years but we’re getting better at.”
After a delayed start to the season and dropping its first four games, Muscatine has rattled off six wins in the last eight contests and sits in fifth place in the MAC. The Muskies recorded four wins versus 39 losses the previous two seasons.
Saturday was the Muskies’ third win of the week after Muscatine beat Burlington on Tuesday and Clinton on Thursday.
“I’m so proud of us,” Ulses said. “We’ve been really working together these last few weeks and have gotten the job done. We’re a completely different team now than we were a year ago.
“It’s so important to me to be able to contribute and do all the little things for this team like crashing the glass, getting steals and boxing out.”
Yahn scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Ulses pulled down six boards.
Muscatine made a number of defensive plays throughout, including two steals by Yahn in the fourth that helped solidify Muskie leads at times when North was inching closer.
The Wildcats pulled within one of the Muskies at 38-37 when senior Quincy Wiseman’s jump shot fell for North. Muscatine found its answer at the four-minute mark when senior Waker Cler notched two of his five points with a jumper on the opposite end.
That’s when Yahn and Ulses led the Muskie charge to close it out. Senior Josh Dieckman was the only other Muskie to score from that point on.
“Reed has had a really good week,” Windham said. “He’s playing his role perfectly. What’s nice about this group, as a whole, is that they’re all starting to understand their roles. … They’re supplying the ingredients, I’m coming up with the recipe.
“Sitting on the deck for most of April, May and June, it gives you a little bit of time to think about how to fit the pieces together.”
Junior Mike Lowery led North with 14 points. Ulses was the only other player on either side in double figures with 13.
For the Muskies (6-6, 5-4 MAC), Yahn and Ulses were the only Muskie players to step to the free throw line. The duo combined to go 11-of-15 in total and 8-of-12 in the final period as the Wildcats failed to gain any ground by putting Muscatine at the line late.
All three Muskie third-quarter free throws came on the back end of North fouls that ended with Muscatine three-point plays. Yahn accounted for two of those on consecutive Muskie possessions, which extended the lead from five to 11 at 33-22 halfway through the third.
Muscatine will be at home again on Tuesday night to take on Davenport West, the second game of a three-game homestand. That stretch concludes Friday night with a girls and boys doubleheader against Davenport Assumption for Cake Auction Night.
“We’re meshing really well right now,” Yahn said. “Our main focus since the (holiday) break has been on defense and getting everyone involved. And it’s translating onto the floor for sure. Now we just want to continue what we’re doing and continue working hard.”