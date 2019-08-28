Senior teammates Rylee Blake and Lauren Dirth form something of a Muscatine yin-and-yang tandem.
Dirth is more the quiet leader. Blake is the more expressive and outspoken senior. What they have in common is an endless competitive spirit.
This season, in particular, having a diverse set of leaders might come in handy as the Muscatine girls cross country team will undergo a mid-season coaching change.
Although it has been arranged and in the works for a while, it still makes for a slightly unusual coaching transition.
Outgoing coach Tim Armstrong has been the head coach of the girls cross country team for the last 11 years. He remains in that post until Scott Roberts takes over at some point this season.
Roberts, a Muscatine native, has coached track and cross country at a number of high-profile places over the past two decades.
Prior to Muscatine, Roberts has had stops at Drake, Iowa State, Alabama and Ohio State, holding various positions at those schools, as well as several others.
Roberts is waiting for the proper paperwork and certification process to sort itself out before he officially takes over the day-to-day team operations.
“I really enjoy coaching … it’s a big part of my life,” Armstrong said. "Scott has really been good with the transition. H’s enabled me to set up the workouts, I know his background is sprinting and hurdling.
“We really worked things out well.”
For the runners, though, it’s business as usual.
Blake and Dirth are keeping the team on the same page.
“We’ll give (underclassmen) rides if they need one,” Dirth said, “make sure that they know what the course is like because we’ve run it before.”
“One of our team goals is to have our top runners stay together and work together to pass other people and not work against each other,” Blake said.
Despite the on-the-fly coaching change, the Muskies remain virtually the same as a year ago. Muscatine placed fifth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet.
“We have a really good team,” Blake said. "We’re all really close so it’s nice to have all the same people back. We’re all really good friends.”
Blake was 12th at last season's MAC meet, the team's top finisher, and a building block for more success.
“I know one of Rylee’s goals is to run a sub-20 (minute) 5K,” Armstrong said, “which she’s very capable of doing, and if she can do that, she’s got a shot at being in the top 15 at the state-qualifying meet."
However, even with the top-five finish at the conference meet, Muscatine finished 67 points behind fourth-place Assumption.
But this season, the Muskies are hoping they’ve made up that difference.
“Even with the tougher meets, I told the girls their goal should be to finish in the top half at every meet,” Armstrong said.
