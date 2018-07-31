A year ago at this time, the Muscatine football team struggled to correctly line up in kickoff and kick return coverage in a timely manner at the end of day one of Muskie Football Camp.
This year, Muscatine ended the first day of its team camp with a crisp 11-on-11 drill where the offense ran plays against the defense with no pads on Tuesday evening at Muscatine High School.
Certainly, there’s still plenty of room to grow for the Muscatine football team. But coach Jake Mueller believes his team is progressing in the right direction just over three weeks away from its season opener August 23 against Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
“Absolutely, it’s not even close,” Mueller said when asked if the Muskies are ahead of where they were at this time in 2017. “We’ve got a lot more competition in a lot more spots, the depth is a lot better. When you have depth it creates competition, and when you’re competing you don’t settle.”
A year ago Muscatine only returned three starters, and none of those were at skill positions. This year the Muskies have what Mueller calls a really good group of seniors who “have a lot invested in the program,” along with a large and talented sophomore class.
“They want to make sure their senior year is good,” Mueller said. “They're open and ready to have competition. They know there’s a lot of younger skill players that are going to come and help out. We’ve got a good core of senior leaders with some really good young talent.”
The mix of senior leadership and young talent has been a good one so far for Muscatine. Mueller said the summer was one of the best he can remember, and that’s just one of many reasons the Muskies are ahead of where they were a year ago.
“It starts with the seniors where there’s a really good core of guys who have done a good job of being leaders and showing the younger guys how to do things the right way,” Mueller said. “Then there’s a big class of sophomores that love football, are committed and understand the game and are ready to work.
“It’s one of the better summers I can remember as far as commitment and competition.”
Muscatine is less than two weeks removed from a three-day stint at Simpson College for a team camp where it scrimmaged against other Class 4A teams. Mueller said the camp allowed him and his coaching staff to find answers in a few spots. Of course, there are still question marks with a mostly young and inexperienced team, but Mueller believes the Muskies have some answers.
Outside of continuing to evaluate and create a depth chart, Mueller hopes to see his players pick up the pace in the final two days of camp and continue that into the first practice on Monday.
“I just want to see a crisper, faster pace and more attention to detail every night,” Mueller said. “We kind of walked through some stuff tonight. I hope it goes faster Wednesday, and Thursday night it’s even faster.”
Matt Shoultz and Jackson Foulk on staff
Matt Shoultz has returned to the Muscatine football coaching staff after his season away as the head coach at Louisa-Muscatine. Shoultz, who compiled a 3-6 record in his one year at L-M, was previously an assistant for Muscatine for 10 seasons. He will once again serve as a varsity assistant for the upcoming season.
Foulk, who is a 2017 graduate Muscatine graduate and former varsity football player, is helping the sophomore team for the time being. Once school begins, he will transition to the middle school level and be a coach on the eighth-grade coaching staff.
