Senior-less Falcon boys bowling team qualifies for state

"This has been our goal since the first day of practice," said Jordan. "Maybe a month or so ago, we had a couple tournaments where we didn't perform like I thought we could — or should — but they stepped up.

"I think we only had two open frames in the five Baker games."

The Louisa-Muscatine boys also do not roster a single senior.

"It feels really good to get here with no seniors," L-M junior Zach Robertson said. "We can do this again next year."

By winning, Louisa-Muscatine gets an automatic bid to the 1A state tournament, held at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. That will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

"It feels a lot better afterwards knowing we are going to state," Bieri said. "We just lift each other up and make each other better."

"It was a little stressful at the end when you're waiting on everyone else to finish," junior Levi Staley said.

The L-M boys finished second as a team last season with a score of 3,075 at state, falling to Camanche (3,279). The two teams tied this year for the highest state-qualifying score.