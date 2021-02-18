Senior-less Falcon boys bowling team qualifies for state

Two days after the Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team turned in a dominant performance to advance to the Class 1A state tournament, the boys team followed suit.
But it took a much different path to get there.
While the Falcon girls had five members sweep the top-5 spots following the initial two-game individual series before the five-game Baker rounds, the boys team didn't have any in the top handful.
"It was more about the team than any individual," said sophomore Allen Stauffer.
The Louisa-Muscatine boys' final team score amounted to 3,251. Monticello was second at 3,251. Monticello was on the Falcons' heels all day long, but ultimately ended in second with a score of 3198. Fairfield rounded out the top 3 at 2986.
"We got there," Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said. "We were in a battle all day. It seems like from the (first) to the last ball, it was a battle. I tip my hat to Monticello.
"We got them on this particular day and I'm so proud of the boys. They just didn't quit."
Durant junior Kayden Johnson finished second in the individual competition, bowling a 516 two-game series and earned an at-large invitation to compete at state individually.
For the Falcons, sophomore Keaten Bieri (467) posted the best individual series which ranked sixth. Freshman teammate Maison Gerdts was right behind in seventh (460).
"This has been our goal since the first day of practice," said Jordan. "Maybe a month or so ago, we had a couple tournaments where we didn't perform like I thought we could — or should — but they stepped up.
"I think we only had two open frames in the five Baker games."
The Louisa-Muscatine boys also do not roster a single senior.
"It feels really good to get here with no seniors," L-M junior Zach Robertson said. "We can do this again next year."
By winning, Louisa-Muscatine gets an automatic bid to the 1A state tournament, held at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. That will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.
"It feels a lot better afterwards knowing we are going to state," Bieri said. "We just lift each other up and make each other better."
"It was a little stressful at the end when you're waiting on everyone else to finish," junior Levi Staley said.
The L-M boys finished second as a team last season with a score of 3,075 at state, falling to Camanche (3,279). The two teams tied this year for the highest state-qualifying score.
Prior to this season, Louisa-Muscatine was led by the since-graduated Dustin Beaham, who was a two-time individual champion.
But what was lost in Beaham, L-M has made up for with depth.
"It's remarkable what the team has done (this season)," Jordan said. "I've done this for a long time. ... They're the best bunch I've been around from top to bottom. They get along, they want each other to succeed, and they're all class acts."