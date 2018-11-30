A lot can change in one year. Just ask Dalton Sell.
He entered last season wrestling at 220 pounds, where he spent almost half of the season before moving to 195 for the good of the Muskie lineup. He was a talented wrestler to be sure, but just one of the guys on the Muscatine wrestling team.
Now, a year later, Sell and fellow seniors Shane Mathias and Brennan Broders are the clear leaders in the room for the Muskies.
“The other guys in the room are always looking over to see what they’re doing,” coach Joe Kane said. “They in most cases model what they’re doing after Dalton, Shane and Brennan.”
Broders was 28-21 a year ago and will wrestle at 182 this season for the Muskies. Mathias, meanwhile, was a state qualifier with a 14-13 record at 220 last year. Sell returns fresh off a 32-14 state qualifying campaign, and he was able to pick up one win at the Wells Fargo Center.
But both he and Kane believe more could be in store for his senior season.
“It made me feel like I could do a lot more,” Sell said of his state tournament experience. “Coach has been telling me I have the potential to be a state champ, and I agree with him. … Last year I didn’t ever shoot, I just waited for them. This year I’m attacking a little bit more.”
So, what gives Kane the belief that a state championship is possible for his senior wrestler?
“To be a good wrestler you need to be strong, flexible and have technique,” Kane said. “There’s also this intangible part of the game where you have to have feel. That’s where I think Dalton scores highly, he’s just got good feel. He feels position, knows when to dip, dive and when to go down.”
Kane also hopes to get more than just Sell and Mathias to the state tournament this season. Although, he warned that seeing Nolan Bell fall short of state in his senior year after making it as a junior is a “strong warning sign,” that nothing is guaranteed for either of the returning qualifiers.
Broders will slot in at 182, while Kane also mentioned juniors Carson Horder (132/138), Cedric Castillo (138/145) and Ryan Townsend (145/138) as wrestlers who will be key contributors this season and have showed promise. The Muskies also return sophomore Tim Nimely, who went 13-8 a season ago, at 170 pounds.
Kane also expects contributions from Brandon Bryant and Togeh Deseh at 285 pounds. Both of them were Mississippi Athletic Conference champions on the junior varsity a season ago. Freshmen Mason Crabtree (126) and Jett Fridley (120) will also see time.
But, that leaves two glaring holes at 106 and 113 for the Muskies where Kane said they would “probably have to give up the forfeit.”
“We will simply focus on what we can control,” Kane said. “If I can’t put a body in a lightweight, we’re not going to obsess about it.”
Instead, the Muskies are concerned with their team goals, which Kane identified as having a winning dual record and finishing top four in the MAC. Sell, meanwhile, added he’d like to see the team qualify for dual team state.
The Muskies are focused on those goals to be sure, but Kane is simply worried about seeing improvement each and every day from his wrestlers. If that happens, he believes the rest will take care of itself.
“The bigger emphasis that we have right now is to just become better athletes, better wrestlers and better people,” Kane said. “We do that by showing up every day and working hard and holding ourselves accountable. Those other goals kind of take care of themselves.
“We’re just trying to focus on what we can control, and that’s how hard we train and how hard we work.”
