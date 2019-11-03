Several members of the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team are headed to the state meet, which kicks off on November 8th in Marshalltown.
The Muskies placed fifth as a team with 200 points. Bettendorf took home the top team prize with 484 points.
Lexi Hirt, a junior, qualified in the diving competition by placing fourth at the qualifying meet in Clinton with a score of 395.85.
Ellie Storr qualified in the 200-meter individual medley by placing seventh. The Muskie sophomore finished with a time of 2:18.89.
Fellow sophomore Abby Lear qualified in two individual competitions. Lear will be going to state in the 50-yard freestyle, with a qualifying time of 24.10, and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.20. In both events, Lear will be seeded in the top-10 at state.
Lear and Storr will also join forces to lead a 400-yard freestyle relay team in Marshalltown. The relay took fifth at qualifying with a time of 3:44.41 and also includes sophomores Jillian Hilbrant and Genevieve Millage. Sophomores Karena Jensen and Aubrey Sneddon, as well as freshmen Vanessa Calderon and Lauren Wetzel are listed as alternates on the relay.
