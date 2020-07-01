Shafer leading Arrows in a variety of ways

“We hit a lot better this time around,” Shafer said. “We actually put the ball in play instead of striking out every time like last year (at state). We feel better knowing we can hit off (North Linn senior pitcher Abby Flanagan). Last year, I feel like we were in our own head about (going up against her). We went into it like, ‘She’s such a good pitcher, we’re not going to get a hit off her,’ but this year, we were putting the ball in play.”

With wins against Hillcrest Academy and Lone Tree already tallied this week, the Arrows are set to take on 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine (11-1) Thursday night in Letts. L-M also is the only team above the Arrows in the SEISC North.

If that wasn’t enough, the Arrows will take on Winfield-Mount Union next Wednesday. WMU (5-2) slides in right behind Wapello in the conference.

Last year, the Arrows embraced the underdog role in their march to Fort Dodge. But this year, things are different as they aren’t sneaking up on anyone.

Regardless of how the year plays out, Shafer and the Arrows are deeply appreciative to even be in a position to play given how world events have taken that chance away from preps outside of Iowa.