Katie Shoultz is making the most of her senior season. The North Dakota State softball standout was named the Summit League Player of the Week, announced Monday afternoon.
The former Muscatine standout had a .458 batting average with a triple, four RBIs and five stolen bases last week. She has 15 stolen bases on the year, 30th most in the NCAA and her 71 career stolen bases rank 20th on the active career list. The Bison (18-11) have won eight consecutive games and went 7-0 last week.
Shoultz tied a career-high with four hits in a win over Wichita State while also scoring the game-winning run against Towson, according to the release.
The senior has a .421 batting average this season with two triples and eight RBIs. She also has 32 putouts and zero errors.
