Smith anchors Wapello's offense and defense

"I think our guys are doing a really good job up front on both sides of the ball," Parsons said. "Rhett's become one of the better lineman in this area of the state and in Class A. We're excited he's on our team."

The senior is tied for the team lead in sacks this season with senior Caden Thomas with two and also in the mix for the team lead for tackles with 22.5, along with seniors Evan Ross (24), Keaton McConahay (23.5) and sophomore Caleb Ealey (20.5).

"Our senior class really helped the underclassmen not give up," Smith said. "We had a lot of kids put their heads down, and people got upset about our loss to Mediapolis. But we went through the adversity and kept them up.

"We've kept going, and the season has ended up going really well."

Being a three-year starter, Smith has shared the locker room with a lot of different teammates, but his commitment to making himself and every teammate he's had better players has remained remarkably consistent.

While Smith's football career is winding down, the senior has much left to contribute to Wapello athletics as a multi-sport athlete.

In preparation for his senior season, Smith even found a creative way around the summer quarantine.