When Muscatine boys golf coach Scott Schultz approached James Solt in his golf cart at Wednesday's Lancer Invitational, Solt sent his coach to the next golfer.
No, it's not a sign of disrespect. Actually, it's always a good sign when Solt doesn't want his coach around.
"I feel like he always jinxes me when I'm playing well," Solt said with a laugh. "When I have a good round going I'll shoo (Schultz) away when he comes over."
Indeed, Solt had a good round going Thursday, as he birdied four times and parred eight times on his way to a 74 and a third-place finish at the Lancer Invitational. The Muskies finished with a 324 team score, good enough for a third-place finish.
"I think just being able to get on the green in regulation was huge for me," Solt said. "I was striking the ball off the tee and gave myself a chance to make a birdie putt."
The Muskies showed their balance once again Wednesday, as all four golfers placed in the top 30. Freshman John Becker took another step forward, as he shot an 80 and placed 11th.
Grant Valiant finished in a tie for 16th with an 83, and Doug Custis placed 26th with an 87.
"I noted we took a half step back (Monday), and I think we got that back and took a full step forward today," Schultz said. "I saw a lot of good play from tee to green. We're light years ahead of where we were last year, and that excites me."
Pleasant Valley won the tournament with a team score of 297 and had each of the top two golfers in Jack Dumas (71) and Jack Roemer (72) in the field. Johnston placed second with a 318.
