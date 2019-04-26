Jake Souhrada has coached his daughter, freshman Peyton Souhrada, and her classmates on the basketball court since they were in the second grade. He will get the opportunity to do it again at the high school level, as Souhrada was announced as the new Wilton girls basketball coach on Thursday, replacing Jeremy Putman.
Putman took over the program in 2005 and had a 129-188 overall record, which included a school-record 21 wins in his final season at the helm. Julie Keith will be the assistant varsity coach and Dee J. Smith will be the freshman and sophomore coach.
“Coach Putman has done great things and hopefully we can continue (that),” Souhrada said. “He’s done a great job getting Wilton basketball going. I just hope to continue to get the program moving in the right direction and keep building off what he built.
Souhrada was interested in the position the moment Putman announced his resignation in February.
“We had teaching openings available and they were looking for the best teacher first,” Souhrada said. “I was waiting to see if they would hire a coach with any of those positions and that didn’t happen. (Athletic director Marc) Snavely and I discussed it and I told him it’d be something I’d be interested in.”
Although Souhrada steps into a new position it’s hardly unfamiliar territory. In addition to coaching a good portion of the returning players for many years, Souhrada coached junior high girls and boys basketball for the past eight seasons. On the girls side, he implemented Putman’s offense and will continue to do so on the varsity level next winter.
“It’s not like it’s somebody new who has to learn everybody,” Souhrada said. “I’ve coached some of them for two years and some of them much longer than that. It’s not like we have to come in and change a lot so the fit seemed good.”
Now, Souhrada will be responsible for two varsity programs at Wilton High School, as he’s run a successful baseball program for the Beavers and has over 500 wins to his name. He had no second thoughts about coaching a second varsity sport, saying the time commitment isn’t much different than coaching girls and boys junior high basketball in addition to baseball.
“As my wife put it, I’ll be (at games) anyway,” Souhrada said with a laugh. “It’s actually fewer games but I know there are more practices. … It’s a big commitment going to the varsity level.”
The Beavers lose Emily Lange, Kortney Drake, Aubrey Putman and Linsey Ford off last season’s team. Although those four were program cornerstones over the last few seasons, Souhrada is excited to see what the future holds for his young group.
“With what we have coming back we have one senior so we’ll be pretty young for the next couple of years,” Souhrada said. “Hopefully the girls will buy in, continue to work hard and keep the program moving the right way.”
