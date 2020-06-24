Souhrada's work paying dividends for Beavers

If that production can stay remotely consistent, it will represent a huge leap for Souhrada, who had a successful freshman campaign, but looks like a rejuvenated player after hitting .294 in 2019.

Along with the physical work, Souhrada has put in a lot of work on the mental side of the game as well.

"Peyton loves softball," said Denkman. "She lives for it all year long. She puts in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, as well as before and after practice. She's very, very coachable. She wants to get better every day. Last year, we put her in the outfield, which was a new position for her, and she embraced it, worked on it, and did a great job. She's a great, strong, left-handed bat to have in the lineup.

"Her confidence this year has grown tremendously ... she's now batting in the second spot, so she knows if she has to put a bunt down because our leadoff got on, she can do that, or she can hit for power to get the rally started."

The Beavers outfielder Souhrada has shown a nice mix of pop and discipline at the plate. She hasn’t hit a home run yet this season, but she had four round-trippers a year ago and has a team-best three doubles so far this year, just one fewer than she had all of last season. And, fitting for a coach’s daughter, she led the team in walks in 2019 and has done so thus far in 2020.