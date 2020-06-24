Souhrada's work paying dividends for Beavers

It is nothing new for a Souhrada to have their fingerprints on Wilton Beaver wins. But there has been a new source over the last couple years.
Peyton Souhrada, daughter of longtime Wilton baseball and girls basketball coach Jake Souhrada, has become an increasingly important piece in the winning the school has done, especially on the softball diamond.
“My dad has helped me out a lot,” Peyton Souhrada said. “He’s helped me grow as a person and as a player. He’s always been there for me. When I’m down, he’s been my best friend.”
Wilton’s softball team is 5-0. It entered the season unranked in Class 2A after going 18-20 in 2019 and finishing fourth in the River Valley Conference South. In 2018, Wilton reached the Class 2A state softball tournament.
A year ago, the Beavers were hit hard by injury, especially down the stretch, and finished the season 3-9 over their last 12 games without key hitter Chloe Wells and starting pitcher Mila Johnson, both juniors this season.
With renewed health coming with a new season and more experience from the likes of sophomore Souhrada and her teammates, Wilton is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in 2020.
“We’ve put in a lot of time and work,” the sophomore outfielder said. “We have expectations to be successful every time we play. We have a good team and a lineup that can hit one through nine, and everyone picks each other up when someone gets down.
“We’re glad to be back together, we were just hoping to have a season this year, to be able to see each other and have fun and work together. We have coaches that care about us and want us to be successful on and off the field.”
Peyton Souhrada is unquestionably grateful to be able to be playing right now, and to have her team fully healthy again, but having dad as a coach put her in a unique position to not just wait out the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but to use that time to get better.
“(Peyton) puts a lot of time in,” Jake Souhrada said. “We started hitting in January, then when the epidemic came, we went and started hitting everyday with her and my son (Cade). Since March 10 we’ve been hitting every single day, and helping with fielding … we find places to go and workout. She puts in countless hours to get better and succeed.”
And it’s certainly been evident.
"It shows that (Peyton) goes home and (her and her father) work through the games," Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. "They work through some of the weaknesses that she's exhibiting, and her dad definitely puts in time to make sure that she's getting extra cuts and things like that to make sure she's doing the best that she can."
Souhrada sports the Beavers’ second-best batting average at an even .500 (sophomore teammate Mallory Lange leads Wilton at .529). As for slugging percentage, Lange (.765) and Souhrada (688) ranked fifth and sixth in the RVC South, respectively.
If that production can stay remotely consistent, it will represent a huge leap for Souhrada, who had a successful freshman campaign, but looks like a rejuvenated player after hitting .294 in 2019.
Along with the physical work, Souhrada has put in a lot of work on the mental side of the game as well.
"Peyton loves softball," said Denkman. "She lives for it all year long. She puts in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, as well as before and after practice. She's very, very coachable. She wants to get better every day. Last year, we put her in the outfield, which was a new position for her, and she embraced it, worked on it, and did a great job. She's a great, strong, left-handed bat to have in the lineup.
"Her confidence this year has grown tremendously ... she's now batting in the second spot, so she knows if she has to put a bunt down because our leadoff got on, she can do that, or she can hit for power to get the rally started."
The Beavers outfielder Souhrada has shown a nice mix of pop and discipline at the plate. She hasn’t hit a home run yet this season, but she had four round-trippers a year ago and has a team-best three doubles so far this year, just one fewer than she had all of last season. And, fitting for a coach’s daughter, she led the team in walks in 2019 and has done so thus far in 2020.
With their 4-3 win over Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty, a game in which Souhrada went 2-for-3 with a run scored, Wilton remains the only unbeaten team in the RVC South.
If Souhrada stays hot, Lange continues to produce and the team, that might not change for a while as the team is set up for quite a lot of success with just one senior on the roster in starting first baseman Taylor Garvin.
"We're just eager to be out there," Denkman said. "We're really coming together as a team right now and if we hit and score, we're going to win ... I'm pretty excited about where we're at, and hope we can keep it going."
