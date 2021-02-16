Spartans control tempo, hand Muskies lopsided loss

The Pleasant Valley boys basketball team likes to play at a very deliberate pace.
That tempo did not suit the Muscatine Muskies well on Tuesday night at Muscatine High School.
Now winners of five straight and 14 of its last 15, PV cemented its placed atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings by defeating Muscatine 38-20.
"That's the type of ball they play," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "They control the tempo. If they get 50 points, that's 100 points in their book."
Neither team could get much going offensively early on.
However, that was more by design on the Spartans' part.
The teams combined to go 13-of-34 in the first half. Muscatine only made three of those field goals as the Spartans led 19-7 at the break.
As is customary, the Muskies started five seniors to celebrate senior night.
However, the entire class — Trevor Diederichs, Reed Ulses, Noah Yahn, Aidan Daufeldt, Waker Cler, Josh Dieckman and Nick Scholz — couldn't fit in one lineup, so Dieckman came off the bench. Scholz was unable to play because of injury.
"One guy I wish we could have seen play more this year was Nick," Windham said. "He's been a rock in this program for the last three years. It's unfortunate he didn't get a chance to show it."
Dieckman came in and sank a jumper with just under two minutes to go in the first to make it 8-5 in favor of PV. But that proved to be the closest the Muskies would come the remainder of the contest.
Shortly after the Muskie score, the Spartans got four points back in the blink of an eye as senior C.J. Ragins converted a baby hook shot from the post and junior Ryan Dolphin came up with a steal on the ensuing Muscatine possession, which led to an easy Dolphin layup to close out the scoring for the opening frame.
"We probably gave up six layups tonight," said Windham. "That's 12 points. That's too many to give up to a team like that.
"They're 16-3 for a reason."
The 6-foot-7 Dieckman ended with six, the Muscatine high. Ulses and junior Braden Hufford added four apiece for the Muskies (9-9, 7-7 MAC).
For the Spartans (16-3,12-3 MAC) Ryan Dolphin and Jacob Townsend each matched the Muskies’ first-half scoring output.
Townsend ended up with the game high of 15 points. He did so very efficiently, going 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Dolphin, Ragins and senior Matt Mickle finished with seven each.
The Spartans shot 13-of-31 as a team (42%) while Muscatine was 6-of-46 (13%).
Muscatine will close out the season on Thursday with a road contest against Davenport Central. Then the Muskies will open postseason play at home against Clinton on Feb. 22 in the Class 4A Substate 5 first round.
"One thing we did do well tonight that we've been trying to work on as we get ready for the (postseason) is picking up the full-court pressure," Windham said. "We weren't that good at it, but we were better tonight than in the past, that's one plus."