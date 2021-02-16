Spartans control tempo, hand Muskies lopsided loss

The Pleasant Valley boys basketball team likes to play at a very deliberate pace.

That tempo did not suit the Muscatine Muskies well on Tuesday night at Muscatine High School.

Now winners of five straight and 14 of its last 15, PV cemented its placed atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings by defeating Muscatine 38-20.

"That's the type of ball they play," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "They control the tempo. If they get 50 points, that's 100 points in their book."

Neither team could get much going offensively early on.

However, that was more by design on the Spartans' part.

The teams combined to go 13-of-34 in the first half. Muscatine only made three of those field goals as the Spartans led 19-7 at the break.

As is customary, the Muskies started five seniors to celebrate senior night.

However, the entire class — Trevor Diederichs, Reed Ulses, Noah Yahn, Aidan Daufeldt, Waker Cler, Josh Dieckman and Nick Scholz — couldn't fit in one lineup, so Dieckman came off the bench. Scholz was unable to play because of injury.