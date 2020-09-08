Spartans hand Muskies first MAC loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETTENDORF — Muscatine's volleyball program has had a successful start to Kara Russell's tenure as head coach, winning its first two conference matches and finishing second at its home invitational.

Russell's squad hit a roadblock Tuesday night.

Class 5A sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley, in its season opener after missing the first two weeks of the season because of COVID-19, handled Muscatine 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at PV High School.

"By the end of the season, that is a team we can definitely take on," Russell said.

Powered by all-state setter Kora Ruff and multiple attackers, the Spartans never trailed in the first two sets.

Ruff finished with a match-high 36 assists, was 21 of 21 serving (with five aces), 10 digs and five kills.

PV had a balanced attack. Arra Cottrell and Chloe Cline each had 11 kills as the Spartans had six players with at least five kills.

"(Ruff) definitely mixes it up, and she definitely challenged our front row a lot," Russell said. "It was nice for us to compete against that because we now know we need to work on that."