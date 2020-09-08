 Skip to main content
Spartans hand Muskies first MAC loss
PREP VOLLEYBALL | PV 3, MUSCATINE 0

Spartans hand Muskies first MAC loss

BETTENDORF — Muscatine's volleyball program has had a successful start to Kara Russell's tenure as head coach, winning its first two conference matches and finishing second at its home invitational.

Russell's squad hit a roadblock Tuesday night.

Class 5A sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley, in its season opener after missing the first two weeks of the season because of COVID-19, handled Muscatine 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at PV High School.

"By the end of the season, that is a team we can definitely take on," Russell said.

Powered by all-state setter Kora Ruff and multiple attackers, the Spartans never trailed in the first two sets.

Ruff finished with a match-high 36 assists, was 21 of 21 serving (with five aces), 10 digs and five kills.

PV had a balanced attack. Arra Cottrell and Chloe Cline each had 11 kills as the Spartans had six players with at least five kills.

"(Ruff) definitely mixes it up, and she definitely challenged our front row a lot," Russell said. "It was nice for us to compete against that because we now know we need to work on that."

Muscatine's best stretch came early in the third set. It surged to leads of 4-1 and 7-4.

Behind Ruff, the Spartans rebounded. She reeled off an 11-point service run to give PV a 16-8 cushion.

"It was just a bad day for our serve receive," Russell said. "We had the momentum, but once we lost it for a little bit, it never came back.

"That's definitely a hard part of volleyball."

Olivia Harmon led the Muskies with a half-dozen kills while Meadow Freers compiled four kills and two blocks. Kaylynn Salyars distributed 18 assists, and Rylie Moss anchored the back row with a dozen digs.

Muscatine (6-3, 2-1) is off until facing preseason conference favorite and 3A sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption next Tuesday in Davenport.

It gives the Muskies another week of practice under Russell, who was hired as the head coach during the summer.

"I think so far with each practice, we connect more as coaches and players," Russell said. "I begin to understand their skills more and they begin to understand my coaching style more. 

"It makes for more positive practices and games."

