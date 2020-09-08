Spartans hand Muskies first MAC loss

Behind Ruff, the Spartans rebounded. She reeled off an 11-point service run to give PV a 16-8 cushion.
"It was just a bad day for our serve receive," Russell said. "We had the momentum, but once we lost it for a little bit, it never came back.
"That's definitely a hard part of volleyball."
Olivia Harmon led the Muskies with a half-dozen kills while Meadow Freers compiled four kills and two blocks. Kaylynn Salyars distributed 18 assists, and Rylie Moss anchored the back row with a dozen digs.
Muscatine (6-3, 2-1) is off until facing preseason conference favorite and 3A sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption next Tuesday in Davenport.
It gives the Muskies another week of practice under Russell, who was hired as the head coach during the summer.
"I think so far with each practice, we connect more as coaches and players," Russell said. "I begin to understand their skills more and they begin to understand my coaching style more.
"It makes for more positive practices and games."
090820-qc-spt-musc-pv-vball-003
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff (13) sets against Muscatine during their match at Pleasant Valley High School Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bettendorf.
