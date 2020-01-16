Third quarters have not have been kind to the Muscatine boys basketball team.
Despite having only won once this season, the team usually manages to keep the game within reach until the halftime break.
But it’s the third, however, when the Muskies’ opponents usually open up a lead. Then in the fourth, a measure of desperation kicks in and Muscatine mounts a bit of a comeback only to fall short.
It looked like things would be different Thursday night against Pleasant Valley in Muscatine. While the Muskies took an 11-point deficit into the intermission, they came out and scored seven of the first 10 points of the second half to close to within seven. But the Spartans went on a tear from that point on en route to a 55-37 win over the Muskies.
The opening frame was an offensive struggle for both sides early, as neither team reached double figures until the second quarter. Pleasant Valley got things going offensively to some degree behind junior Jacob Townsend, who had eight in the quarter.
Townsend came in averaging 11.1 points a game — PV’s leader in that category — and finished with 15, but it was senior Carter Cline who wound up leading the Spartans’ offensively with a game-high 16.
There were plenty of scoring opportunities to go around for the Spartans, though, as 10 different players recorded points.
“They got almost every (offensive rebound in the game),” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “When that happens, they end up scoring. … We have to get a better mentality as far as getting a one-and-done (on defense) and bringing the ball up and attack.”
For Muscatine (1-10, 1-6 MAC), it was sophomore Braden Hufford who was the high-scorer for the night. As most of PV’s defensive attention went toward stopping junior Noah Yahn, Hufford wound up as the only Muskie to reach double-figures with 10.
All of Hufford’s points came in the second half as he went 4-of-5 to close things out, including two 3-pointers.
“I told the kids … now we’re getting a couple of kids to step up and help out,” Windham said, “and we need to do that because everyone is locked in on Noah.”
Muscatine senior Jake Thomas opened up the second half with a nice baby hook-shot from the right block and then Thomas found junior Josh Dieckman on a nice backdoor cut for an a layup before the Muskies would add one of Hufford’s 3s with 5:02 remaining in the quarter. However, the Spartans would still manage to outscore the Muskies 18-11 in the third quarter.
The Muskies were efficient on offense, finishing 15-of-38 on field goal attempts, but just didn’t put up the volume to hang with the Spartans, who shot 19-44, including 8-of-16 from 3-point range. Muscatine, on the other hand, was 6-of-22 from deep.
“We have to get 40-plus shots a game,” said Windham. “We haven’t been there in the last three games.”
Behind Hufford, Dieckman ended with nine and Yahn had eight.
PV (6-5, 3-5 MAC) also managed to do quite a bit more damage from the free-throw line, going 9-of-15 from the charity stripe compared to the Muskies’ single free throw make on five attempts.
Muscatine will be on the road Tuesday at Davenport Central. After that, they will have seen each Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent once and will enter the back half of the slate, so the team knows the lay of the land now and seeks to improve on the first half of their schedule.
“We just want to get better, everyone’s got to get better,” said Windham, “get rid of some old habits and get into new habits.”
