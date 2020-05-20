Summer sports season for preps to start June 1

The April 17 ruling effectively ended spring sports and put summer sports in state of limbo.

"I feel for the the spring athletes that didn't get a season," said West Liberty softball coach Chad Libby, "so we're fully aware of how lucky we are and it's great to be able to give (team) some semblance of a season.

"At the same time, there's still so many questions out there — how the season will look, what we're going to do. It's too early to know ... Those are all things we have to work through. I have tons of meetings relative to those types of things, because I don't think anybody knows the answers yet."

The approval date to start is for practices only, so schools will be putting together schedules for the condensed season in the coming days. The expectation is that teams will get to have about a 20-game season before tournament play begins.

“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We are grateful for their leadership and support.