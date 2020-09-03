Keys cruises into third round at US Open

Rock Island native Madison Keys isn't wasting any time at the U.S. Open.
Two days after winning her first-round match against Timea Babos in 55 minutes, Keys went one better Thursday, beating Aliona Bolsova in 54.
Keys slammed 23 winners to Bolsova's four in earning a 6-2, 6-1 win.
"I'm very happy with how I've been playing so far," Keys said. "I served really well and I returned the ball really well, and that has been a big focus for me."
Keys hit on 70% of her first serves and had six aces to go along with no double faults.
Next up for Keys is a third-round showdown with Alize Cornet, who beat Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Keys said patience will be key.
"I think Alize is really good at getting a lot of balls back and making you play that one extra shot," she said.
Keys wasn't the only American to win in straight sets.
Yes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at the U.S. Open against Sloane Stephens. Still, this victory did not quite go according to plan.
Her serve only so-so at times, her footwork a bit off, Williams got by and got through Thursday night against an opponent ranked just 117th, beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4 and letting out a cry of “Yes!” at the end that reverberated in a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It sounded more like relief than excitement.
“The only thing holding me back is that I get frustrated,” said Williams, who has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows and was the runner-up the past two years. “But I’m out here, I’m fighting. It was just a minor setback. If anything, it could help me know what not to do next time.”
That’ll be Saturday against Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion.
Williams turns 39 this month and expended a lot of energy lately. All five matches she played during the resumption from the tour’s COVID-19 hiatus and before the start of the U.S. Open went the full three sets; her record was 3-2 in those.
Her two U.S. Open wins were in straight sets, at least.
But things weren’t as easy as they might have been against Gasparyan, who hits flat with a one-handed backhand and whose only trip to the fourth round at a major ended with a loss to Williams at the 2016 Australian Open.
Williams served for the first set at 5-1 and got broken.
She went up 4-2 in the second set and got broken, dropped 8 of 10 points in one stretch and found herself at 4-all.
In all, she put only 58% of her first serves in and was broken three times.
Louis Armstrong Stadium was covered during the second set of 2019 men’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev’s 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over 116th-ranked Christopher O’Connell, but matches on all the outside courts were suspended in the evening because of rain.
Earlier men’s winners included No. 2 Dominic Thiem, No. 11 Karen Khachanov, 2014 champion Marin Cilic and unseeded Americans Frances Tiafoe and J.J. Wolf.
No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov, who got the coronavirus during an exhibition tour organized by Novak Djokovic in June, and No. 25 Milos Raonic were eliminated.
No. 9 seed Johanna Konta lost 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Sorana Cirstea, and No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza -- who owns two major titles -- was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Tsvetana Pironkova, who took a three-year break from professional tennis to have a son and is in her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.
Other women moving into the third round included No. 2 Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in February; No. 15 Maria Sakkari; No. 18 Donna Vekic; and No. 22 Amanda Anisimova, a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old American Kristina Scott.
