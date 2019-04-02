Muscatine girls soccer coach Nate Meineke still believes his team will have to grind out plenty of low-scoring wins this season.
Tuesday night was not one of those times.
Muscatine scored early and often and easily dispatched Burlington 6-0 in its season-opener at home.
“We were able to move the ball,” Meineke said. “We started working on some things like getting the ball outside, making sure our mids are diving in and attacking. It was good to get the first game under our belts and move forward.”
Sophia Thomas led the way for the Muskies, as the freshman scored three goals to earn a hat-trick in her first ever varsity action.
“It feels good,” Thomas said with a grin. “My team was telling me ‘you got to get this third goal for your first freshman game.’”
However, the first 10 minutes were sluggish on both sides as both teams worked to find a rhythm. Muscatine was missing center midfielder Emma Freyermuth, who was at a school activity, so Meineke felt it may have taken some time to adjust to playing without the senior.
“I think we just needed to take our chances on shots, work our way up the middle and play through balls,” Thomas said.
That’s exactly what Muscatine (1-0, 1-0 MAC) did in the final 25 minutes of the half to pull away.
Thomas scored her first goal in the 16th minute to get the Muskies on the board. Burlington goalie Katelyn Weinreich fumbled a shot by Muscatine’s Sofia Calderon and Thomas lofted the rebound into the back of the net.
In the 33rd minute, Muscatine senior Trinity Christy broke free behind the Burlington defense, collected a through ball and found Thomas on a short cross. Thomas did the rest to give Muscatine a 2-0 lead. Four minutes later, sophomore Jenna McLaughlin scored on an assist by freshman Perla Rios to give the Muskies a 3-0 lead entering halftime.
“We were able to get the ball out wide and get into the space behind the defense,” Meineke said. “Sophia (Thomas), Natalie (Tringle) and Jenna (McLaughlin) played a great game inside and they were able to distribute the ball.
“That’s why Sophia (Thomas) was able to put three goals into the back of the net. She’s able to support if you pass the ball out wide and gets the ball back with nobody on her.”
Muscatine’s defense, meanwhile, never allowed Burlington to find any offensive rhythm and rarely allowed the Grayhounds to possess the ball in a position to attack. Goalie Gracie Brossart only touched the ball twice in the first half and that continued through the second half, too. As the Muskies continued to pile on goals, Abigail Rhoades, who replaced Brossart in the second half, never touched the ball at goalie.
Burlington (0-1, 0-1 MAC) didn’t take a single shot on goal while Muscatine attempted 16 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks.
“We tried to keep them on one side, play good man markup defense and stay up a level,” Meineke said. “Not everybody fall back and wait for them to attack us. We go attack them first.”
The offense continued to flow in the second half for the Muskies, as Emmy Drake, Thomas and Christy each scored a goal as they pulled away for a convincing win to open the season.
“We were taking good shots,” Meineke said, “that’s the main thing. As long as the ball is in the middle of the field I told the girls to shoot the ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.