Rylee Blake continued her standout senior season for the Muscatine girls cross country team with a fourth-place finish at the Jim Hetrick Invitational Thursday in DeWitt.
Blake finished in 20:45 and led the Muskies to a third-place finish as a team.
“Last week she kind pushed out of her comfort zone,” coach Bart Howard said. “She got out faster than she ever had. Today she duplicated that effort in the first mile and she felt more comfortable throughout the race. I think we’re ready to push another comfort zone next week and get a PR.”
Howard, who is filling in for regular coach Tim Armstong, was pleased with the way the team ran. Sophia Thomas placed 15th in 21:37 and Gwen Kuhl, just a week removed from running a personal best, continued her improvement with a 31st place finish in 22:38.
Bettendorf won the invite with 41 points and Davenport Assumption placed second with 78 points.
On the boys’ side, Muscatine placed fifth in the invite despite being without Tevin Tovar, one of its best runners. Tovar missed due to an illness, but coach Chris Foxen expects Tovar to be 100 percent for the league meet next week.
In his absence, Owen Hazelwood led the Muskies with a 15th place finish in 17:42. The senior was in 25th after the first mile but finished the race strong to earn a medal.
“He did really well,” Foxen said. “He was in 19th with a half mile to go and dropped six places. I was really excited for him.”
The Muskies also got solid days out of Eli Roeth and Aidan Armstrong, who placed 26th and 29th, respectively.
Bettendorf placed first with 61 points, Calamus-Wheatland second with 106 and Mount-Vernon-Lisbon third with 109. Davenport West finished fourth with 131 points, just three ahead of Muscatine. However, assuming Tovar is back next week, Foxen believes the Muskies have a chance to sneak past the Falcons for a top-three finish at the league meet.
Darting third for Wilton: Buddy Darting placed third at the Jim Hetrick Invitational on Thursday in 17:09. The junior was joined in the top ten by teammate Zach Hein, who placed ninth in 17:32. However, no other Beaver runner placed in the top 60 and Wilton finished eighth in the team standings.
Wilton places 9th: The Wilton girls also ran in the same invitational and finished ninth as a team. Linsey Ford le the way for the Beavers with a 24th place finish in 22:09 and Emmy Drake placed 36th.
Columbus boys 7th, girls 10th in SEISC meet: Isaac Acosta placed 13th in 18:53 to lead the Columbus boys in the conference meet.
"I was so happy about how our varsity boys performed," coach Steve Riley said. "They ran with a lot of hear on their home course tonight."
Hunter Humiston placed 28th and Garrett Palmer placed 34th for the Wildcats.
Wapello placed third in the team standings and Louisa-Muscatine 13th. Pekin won the meet and New London placed third.
For the girls, Anna Hamilton led the Wildcats with a 29th place finish in 23:47 in what Riley called her best race.
Wapello placed sixth and Louisa-Muscatine didn't record a team score.
Volleyball
Columbus sweeps Lone Tree: Angie Byas had 10 kills to lead Columbus to a 25-14, 27-25, 25-11 sweep of Lone Tree Thursday night. Taylor Howell led Columbus (5-25) with 16 assists and Emma Milder had 11 digs.
West Liberty dominates North Cedar: The Comets cruised to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 win Thursday night. Martha Pace had 12 kills and Macy Daufeldt had 11. Meanwhile, Morgan Peterson had 34 assists and Macy Akers had 25 digs.
