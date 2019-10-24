Girls cross country
Fierro places fourth: West Liberty senior Jimena Fierro is headed back to the state meet.
The Comet runner placed fourth at the Class 2A state-qualifying meet at Williamsburg in 19:41 to qualify. West Liberty didn't record a team score in the event.
Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler ran away with the individual race, finishing in a blazing 17:51. Williamsburg won the team race and Mid-Prairie (second) and Davis County (third) qualified their teams.
Louisa-Muscatine won't be sending any runners, as the Falcons placed 14th. L-M was led by Mae Cox, who placed 72nd in 25:03.
Boys cross country
Burroughs breaks through: West Liberty sophomore Ashton Burroughs will get a crack at the state meet.
The Comet sophomore placed ninth in 17:31 in the Class 2A state-qualifying meet Thursday in Williamsburg. That placing is good enough to send Burroughs to the state meet. The Comets didn't record a team score.
Williamburg won the team race while Davis County (second) and Danville-New London (third) also qualified for the state meet.
Davis County's Kenny Cronin won the meet in 16:39.
Louisa-Muscatine placed 14th in the meet led by a 39th place by Paul Hoopes in 18:56.
