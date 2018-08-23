The Columbus Community boys cross country placed fourth and the girls placed seventh in the junior varsity division of the Trojan Early Bird Invitational in Iowa City.
Columbus coach Steve Riley said in an email he decided to run both teams in the junior varsity race because the varsity division consisted of a lot of strong Class 3A and 4A teams.
"We were one of the smallest kids in this event," Riley said, "so I decided to run the kids in the JV races so we could be more competitive."
Clearly, it worked, as Isaac Acosta paced the Wildcats with a second place finish in 19 minutes, 41.3 seconds.
"I'm proud of Isaac," Riley said. "This was the first cross country meet he has ever seen, much less competed in."
Hunter Humiston was the other Wildcat in the top 15, as he placed 13th in 23 minutes, 25.6 seconds.
For the girls, Anna Hamilton placed 26th in 25 minutes, 16 seconds in her first cross country race.
