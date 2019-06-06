Softball
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1: The Comets improved to 6-1 on the season with a mercy-rule win in five innings Thursday night. Four of West Liberty's six wins this season have come by eight runs or more.
The Class 3A No. 9 Comets were sparked by a six-run second inning that featured singles from Isabelle True and Brittney Harned and a RBI single by Finley Hall.
Harned also had a two-RBI single in the first inning. Janey Gingerich picke up the win in the circle for West Liberty, her third of the season.
Camanche 11, Wilton 2: The Beavers surrendered six runs in the fourth inning and never recovered in Thursday's loss. Sophomore Chloe Wells continues her dominance from the batters box, as the center fielder hit one home run and had two RBIs for Wilton (5-6). Wells is tied for the most home runs in Class 2A with five.
Sophomore Mila Johnson was hit for the loss for Wilton, as she gave up seven earned runs in four innings of work. Class 2A No. 5 Wilton will be back in action at the Fairfield Invitational today against Winfield-Mount Union.
Durant 10, North Cedar 0: Jenna Lawson earned a shutout and a win in the circle for the Class 2A No. 1 Wildcats Thursday. Durant (10-2) scored four runs in the second inning, two in the third and another four in the fifth inning to blow the game open.
Durant will be back in action with a pair of games today at the North Scott Invitational, as it takes on Louisa-Muscatine and Bettendorf.
Baseball
Wilton 5, Camanche 0: Class 2A No. 1 Wilton improves to 8-0 after a dominant performance from AJ Boston on the mound. Wilton will be back in action Monday when it plays host to Durant for a doubleheader.
