Girls cross country
West Liberty's Fierro takes sixth: There were 93 varsity girls competing at the Bob Brown Cross Country Classic in Iowa City. West Liberty's Jimena Fierro took sixth with a time of 21:09.49. The time put her average mile pace at 6:48.6. Ahead of her were three Iowa City Liberty runners that finished one-two-three. After that two Western Dubuque runners placed. Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney was the first runner to finish with a time of 18:50.35.
West Liberty's next-best finisher was Annmarie Eriksen, who took 17th in a time of 22:29.36.
The Comets, however, did not register a team score.
Wilton did, though, and came in 11th. As a team, the Beavers' average time was 27:21.74. Wilton's top finisher was Charlotte Brown, who ran the course in 25:46.47.
Boys cross country
Wilton's Hein places 21st: Zach Hein finished inside the top-25 runners at the Iowa Kickers Soccer Complex. Hein ran the course in a time of 18:09.71.
As a team, the Beavers finished 10th with an average finish time of 20:01.03.
West Liberty's Ashton Burroughs finished in 26th place out of 63 runners in Iowa City on the boys side. Burroughs finished in 18:22.16.
Volleyball
West Liberty upends West Branch: The Comets took three games to one against the Bears on Thursday night in West Liberty. The win moves the Comets to 6-0 on the season.
Macy Daufeldt had 22 kills for West Liberty, which was a team-high. Morgan Peterson put forth a 42-assist effort in the win as well.
Monica Morales led the team with 28 digs while Karsyn Ruess added 16 and Daufeldt 10. Additionally, the team combined for nine aces while serving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.