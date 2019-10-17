The River Valley Conference tournament championship game pitted conference titans against one another, as Class 3A No. 2 West Liberty took on Class 2A No. 4 Wilton.
The title ended up in West Liberty's hands after defeating Wilton 25-16, 25-27, 15-13.
Macy Daufeldt led the Comets' attack in the final, going 18 kills while Martha Pace had 16 against the Beavers. Their efforts were aided by Morgan Peterson's 38-assist effort.
Wilton took care of North Cedar and Monticello en route to the title game, winning those two by a combined four sets to none. Against North Cedar, Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery combined for 15 of the Beavers' 17 kills. In their match against Monticello, the same duo had 21 of the team's 24 kills.
West Liberty topped Cascade and West Branch to reach the final match. They retired West Branch in short order 21-8 and 21-9 before going on to beat Cascade 25-21 and 25-16. Daufeldt topped the team in kills in each of those games, going for nine and 12, while Pace had eight in each. Peterson had a combined 42 assists against West Branch and Cascade.
Durant beats Northeast: The Wildcats won in straight sets by scores of 21-10 and 21-16. The win improves Durant's overall season record to 10-20.
The Wildcats will play Wilton on the road on Monday to finish out the regular season.
