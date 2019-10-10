Volleyball
West Liberty tops North Cedar: Macy Daufeldt piled up a team-high 24 kills and Martha Pace added 17 as Class 3A No. 2 West Liberty beat North Cedar in four sets, 25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18.
Morgan Peterson helped lead the offense, as the senior setter totaled 50 assists and two aces. She also added 13 digs, second only to Monica Morales' 29.
West Liberty travels to Cedar Rapids Jefferson Saturday.
Wilton wins in straight sets: The Wilton volleyball easily dispatched Northeast, 25-11, 25-12, 25-5 on Tuesday night.
The Beavers rode a balanced offensive attack, as sophomores Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery totaled 11 and 10 kills, respectively, while Taylor Garvin added seven.
Caffery added 15 assists and 12 digs while Drake tallied 12 assists and 10 digs.
The Class 2A No. 4 Beavers (25-2) have won four matches in a row without dropping a set.
Durant drops five-setter: The Wildcats fall to 8-15 on the season with Thursday's home loss. Anamosa (15-9) finished off the 15-11 fifth-set win with a 7-1 run to down Durant.
Durant is back in action Saturday as it plays host to Anamosa, Fort Madison and Grinnell.
Mediapolis drops Wapello: The Arrows lost in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-4 on the road Thursday night. Wapello is now just one game above .500 (15-14) this season after the loss to Class 2A No. 2 Mediapolis (31-0).
L-M wins in four: Kylee Sanders continued a stellar season with 25 kills, 12 digs and six blocks to lead Louisa-Muscatine past Winfield-Mount Union 17-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14.
The Falcons (12-12) dropped the opening set but cruised to a four-set victory from there. Shadyn Bishop added 13 kills and McKenna Hohenadel had 44 assists.
