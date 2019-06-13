Softball
Meyer leads Durant to win over Northeast: The Durant Wildcats defeated Northeast 5-1. Senior pitcher Kamryn Meyer got the win and struck out 11.
The Wildcats jumped out front early by scoring a run in the first. Each team scored once in the third, but Durant eventually added two in the fifth and one in the sixth to ice it.
Durant now sports a 15-5 overall record and is ranked number two in Class 2A in the latest IGHSAU rankings.
Wilton gets Bellevue via ten-run rule: The Beavers held a 6-1 lead after four but tacked on six more to win 12-2 after six innings.
The win improves Wilton to 10-8 overall. The Beavers moved up a spot in the latest IGHSAU rankings as they now sit a number seven in Class 2A. The team has now achieved victory in four of its last five games, the lone loss over that span being a one-run defeat to Durant.
West Liberty blanks North Cedar: Isabelle True pitched five scoreless innings for the Comets, allowing just a single hit while striking out 11 on way to a 10-0 win for West Liberty.
The Comets, ranked number six in Class 3A, have only lost a single game this season. Against North Cedar, West Liberty was very aggressive on the base paths as they stole four bases by four different players in five innings. They scored their ten runs on ten hits, including a double by senior Parker Werling.
Louisa-Muscatine dominates Highland: The Falcons once again rode the pitching of Hailey and Kylee Sanders. Kylee started this one as the team ripped off a 16-4 win.
Kylee struck out two over four innings, giving up the four Highland runs. Hailey came on in relief and recorded five K's against just one hit.
The pair also did damage at the plate, as did most of the lineup for the third-ranked Falcons. Nine different players recorded a hit for L-M in the game, adding up to 21 hits in total, all but two of which were singles. Sophomore Mae Cox recorded both of those extra-base hits with two doubles.
Baseball
Wapello suffers big defeat to Van Buren: The Indians seemed to be their own worst enemy in the field as they committed 11 errors over the course of their 20-4 loss to the Warriors.
Of the 20 runs allowed, the three Wapello pitchers that were used were only marked as giving up six earned runs. Senior Joseph Steward drove in two of the four runs for the Indians, who are now 3-8 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.