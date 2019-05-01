Girls tennis
Davenport North 8, Muscatine 1: Sophie Gabriel earned the lone win of the day for Muscatine in a super tiebreak thriller over Davenport North's Kaylie Hagwood, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8. The Muskies fall to 1-8 in duals this season, but Gabriel's win broke a string of seven consecutive duals where they were swept.
Gabriel nearly grabbed a second win for Muscatine, as she teamed up with Ellie Storr but fell to Hagwood and Samantha Wingate, 6-4, 3-6, 16-14.
Girls golf
Wilton takes second: The Beavers' 211 was good for second best at Wednesday's Mid-Prairie Invitational. Taylor Garvin led the way for Wilton with a 50, and teammate Eleney Owens shot a 53.
West Liberty placed fourth with a 228 while Mid-Prairie won its home meet with a 203.
