Football
Louisa-Muscatine continues win streak: The Falcons won their fourth straight Thursday evening with a road victory against West Burlington-Notre Dame 28-7.
The Falcons will take on Camanche, who is 3-2, next Friday.
Durant falls to Belle Plaine: The Wildcats allowed the Plainsmen to take a 14-0 lead into halftime and didn't find much in the way of success in the second, either. Belle Plaine ended up coming away on top, 34-14.
The Plainsmen took the second half opening kick to the house to extend their lead. Nolan DeLong got Durant on the board with a five-yard touchdown run to make it 26-7. But Belle Plaine answered right away with a score of their own. A Keagan Head touchdown pass to Marcus Engstler was the second Durant score, but not enough to put the Wildcats within comeback distance.
Volleyball
SEISC tournament spells tough competition for area schools: Wapello, Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus all failed to secure a winning record in their respective pools of the SEISC tournament.
Wapello went 2-2 with wins against Fort Madison and Columbus. However, the Arrows finished below the top two in their pool, a standing needed to move on. Van Buren (4-0) and Notre Dame (3-1) won those distinctions out of Pool 1.
Columbus was also a part of that group, but the Wildcats finished 1-3.
Louisa-Muscatine started the tournament 1-2 was no matter how their final game went, they would be unable to move into the top two spots of their pool at Holy Trinity since they lost to New London in two sets by scores of 21-15 and 21-4. New London will move on, as will Holy Trinity, the host school for Pool 4.
Cross country
Muscatine girls take fourth, boys fifth at Eastern Iowa Classic: Rylee Blake took fourth as an individual with a time of 21:47.24 as the Muscatine girls went on finish in the same place as a team.
The next-best finisher for the Muskies was Molly Guerra, who took 13th at a time of 22:44.10.
The boys team took fifth, with Sam Gordon their top finisher at 15th. Gordon crossed the finish line at the 17:16.01 mark.
"Sam took 15th in a loaded field of runners," Muscatine coach Chris Foxen said. "We had six guys under 18:20 - and two under 18:00 - so we're trending in the right direction for October.
"We're excited for the championship part of our season. Aiden Armstrong was somebody who really stepped up tonight."
Armstrong was the third Muskie to finish with a time of 18:02.56 and took 37th overall. Logan Kirchner finished between Gordon and Armstrong, taking 20th at 17:23.09.
Volleyball
West Liberty sweeps Bellevue: Martha Pace led the Comets with 14 kills and 10 digs en route to a three-game victory over Bellevue. West Liberty pretty much shut their opponent down throughout as the set scores were 25-12, 25-15 and 25-12.
Morgan Peterson added had 27 assists in the win. Macy Daufeldt finished with 10 kills and seven digs.
Wilton takes out Anamosa in three straight: The Beavers improved to 22-2 on the season with a win against Anamosa by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19.
Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake each had 15 kills in the win. Caffery added 21 assists and Drake 17. Wilton combined to have nine aces on the night as well.
The Beavers will be in action next at Durant on Tuesday, October 1st.
