Clinton 9, Muscatine 0: Muscatine girls tennis managed to win just four games as it was blanked in a road dual at Clinton Thursday.
Shelby Grady, Muscatine's No. 5 singles player, was the lone Muskie to win a game in a singles match. She fell to Clinton's Lacy Pickney 8-1. On the doubles side, Grady and Ellie Storr were the only Muscatine duo to steal any games, as they fell to Pickney and Lanie Schmitz 8-3.
Holy Trinity 11, Wapello 1: The Arrows surrendered nine first-half goals on their way to their second consecutive lopsided loss to begin the season.
Claire Hoeg scored the lone goal for Wapello girls soccer (0-2) in the 54th minute. Holy Trinity (3-0) immediately followed that goal with two of its own in the following two minutes to end the game. Dani Massey had 10 saves for the Arrows.
Wapello track takes second: The Wapello boys track team placed third at the Denny White Relays Thursday. T.J. Dirth led the way for the Indians, as he placed first in the discus with a toss of 146-03. Teammate Keaton Mitchell placed second in the same event with a 133-02.
Wapello earned a plethora of top three finishes, including a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay and Ricky Pforts' third place finishes in the 100 and 200.
Louisa-Muscatine placed 10th in the meet, with its 800 sprint medley relay team of Karson Cantrell, Kaden Schneider, Brock Jeambey and Chase Kruse leading the way. The relay team placed first with a time of 1:40.37.
Jesse Day Relays called off: The 84th Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium scheduled for Thursday night was called off due to predicted inclement weather. The co-ed meet featuring both the Muscatine girls and boys track teams in addition to a host of other schools from the Mississippi Athletic Conference teams will not be made up.
The Muskie girls are scheduled to compete at the Iowa City High Invitational next Thursday at 4 p.m. The Muskie boys, meanwhile, are scheduled to compete Saturday at the Hollingsworth Relays at Iowa City West at 11:30 a.m.
The Muscatine boys tennis and girls golf teams both had events cancelled, too. The Muskie boys tennis team was scheduled to play host to Clinton while the girls golf team was scheduled to play in the Bettendorf Triangular.
Area golf, track called off: Durant, West Liberty and Wilton boys golf were scheduled to play at the Tipton Invitational Thursday but it was postponed due to predicted inclement weather. The invite will be made up May 2.
The Tipton track meet set to play host to Durant, West Liberty and Wilton was cancelled. On the boys side, all three schools were set to compete at the West Branch varsity invitational but it was cancelled.
L-M golf duals rescheduled: The Falcons golf teams were set to host duals each of the last two days but both were postponed. The duals will be combined and rescheduled for April 23.
