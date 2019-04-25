Boys soccer
Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1: Thursday's performance was one Muscatine soccer coach Jose Varela has been waiting for all season.
The Muskies fought through less than ideal conditions and defended as a unit in Thursday's road win.
"All of the kids gave 100 percent defensively," coach Jose Varela said. "They were pressing as a unit and defending as a unit. Kids were dragging coming off the field and that's the way soccer should be played."
Angel Arceo got Muscatine (4-5) on the board in the 16th minute with a goal, assisted by Hector Martinez. Raul Medina scored to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead in the second half. The Blue Devils' lone goal came on a penalty kick late in the game.
Chris Pittman had nine saves and earned his first varsity win in goal. It was a performance, Varela says, that may provide confidence for his team moving forward.
"This is the performance we've been looking for all season," Varela said. "I'm hoping this is something that will (help) their confidence build."
Girls track
Daufeldt places 13th at Drake: She may only be a freshman but Macy Daufeldt has already established herself as one of the top long jumpers in the state of Iowa.
Daufeldt placed 13th in the event Thursday at the Drake Relays with a leap of 16-3
Girls tennis
North Scott 9, Muscatine 0: The Muskies were swept and won just one set in Thursday's dual. The closest match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where North Scott's Abby McKay defeated Muscatine sophomore Elise Finn, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.
Girls golf
Tipton 191, West Liberty 229: Tipton's Ali Nash was the meet medalist with a 42 to lead the Tigers past the Comets Thursday night. Lindsey Laughlin and Emily Bierman led West Liberty, as both golfers shot a 56.
