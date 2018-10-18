The Muscatine boys cross country team for more than the ninth place finish it eventually get in Thursday's state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids.
Even so, coach Chris Foxen was anything but disappointed in the way his team ran despite the final standings.
"We had some really good times," Foxen said. "The whole team top to bottom ran a good race. I think it gets lost in the results because all the teams are really good at this district meet.
"It's tough as a coach because you don't want to get ninth at your district meet but at the end of the day, the score is the score. I'm really happy with how the kids ran."
Senior Tevin Tovar led Muscatine with a 32nd place finish in 17:38.08, 17 spots behind the final state qualifier. Freshman Aidan Armstrong impressed Foxen with his 42nd place finish in 17:53.72.
Senior Andy Garcia placed 50th and fellow senior Owen Hazelwood didn't run in Thursday's race.
Cedar Rapids Washington won the team title, and Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy rounded out the top three to earn state berths.
Cedar Rapids' Jacob Green won the meet in 15:59.99.
Meanwhile, on the girls side, the Muskies placed seventh as a team led by Rylee Blake, who finished 26th in 20:36.47.
"I think we had a good team race," coach Tim Armstrong said. "Rylee was only about 20 seconds out of the top 15, she wasn't far off."
Sophia Thomas placed 44th in 21:58.66 while Emmie Smith placed 45th in 22:07.77. Lauren Dirth placed 48th and Gwen Kuhl 50th in a loaded meet.
"We were in good positions at the end of the race and I don't think we fell off that much," Armstrong said. "Some of the other teams picked it up a little. We had four ranked teams in our district and usually they try to put three in there."
Even though the Muskies were denied a trip to the state meet, Armstrong still sees reason for optimism, as Smith is the only runner in his top seven that is a senior this year.
Linn-Mar's Micah Poellet won the race in 17:52.64 and she led her team to a third-place finish and a state berth. Cedar Rapids Kennedy placed second and Dubuque Senior won the meet.
L-M, West Liberty fall short of state: No runners on either team emerged as state qualifiers in Thursday's meet at Tipton. The Louisa-Muscatine boys placed 12th as a team and the girls team didn't place in the team rankings. Meanwhile, neither the West Liberty boys or girls cross country teams placed in the team scores.
West Liberty's Jimena Fierro was the top area runner at the meet, as the junior placed 21st in the girls division in 21:04.5. Brelynn Randall was the top girl for Louisa-Muscatine, as the freshman placed 73rd in 25:30.0. Mid-Prairie won the team title while Williamsburg and New London punched tickets to the state meet.
Paul Hoopes led the Falcon boys, as the sophomore placed 45th in 18:55.2. Meanwhile, West Liberty was led by Ashton Burrough's 23rd place finish in 17:54.3. Tipton won the meet and Davis County and Williamsburg rounded out the top three to qualify for the state meet.
Volleyball
West Liberty duo headlines RVC all-conference teams: West Liberty senior Macy Akers and freshman Macy Daufeldt were both selected to the RVC Elite Team Thursday afternoon.
The Comet duo is joined by Wilton senior Aubrey Putman and Durant senior Kamryn Meyer.
Macy Akers, who has been a defensive anchor for West Liberty (26-10), leads Class 3A with 540 digs and is ranked fourth in all classes. She recorded her 2,000th career dig in Wednesday's win over West Burlington.
Daufeldt, meanwhile, leads the Comets with 301 kills and has a .420 kill efficiency.
Putman, the Western Illinois commit, leads a potent offensive attack for Wilton (33-4). The senior ranks second in Class 2A with 383 kills and she also leads the team in digs (232), aces (50) and blocks (34).
For Durant, Meyer has been the leader of a turnaround season. The senior has a team-high 220 kills and also has 30 aces this season for the 24-8 Wildcats.
The area teams were also well-represented on the South Division team and honorable mention, too. For West Liberty, Martha Pace and Morgan Peterson were named to the South Division team.
Durant's Ruby Kappeler, Aubrin Dittmer and Mallory Warner were all selected to the South Division team and they're joined by Wilton's Kortney Drake and Ella Caffery.
Each school had one athlete as an honorable mention with Hannah Happ (Durant), Emily Lange (Wilton) and Hallie Mueller (West Liberty.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.